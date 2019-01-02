’Round these parts, January is a tough year. I don’t care who you are. Just leaving the house takes 15 minutes of dressing and gathering of items. Walking uneventfully from door to car cannot be taken for granted. The weather is pretty much guaranteed to be some level of crappy, and even snow lovers are a long way from their next vacation.

What can be done? Stay inside, set up the streaming service of choice and stir up some luscious, steaming, hearty, well-seasoned lunch-in-a-pot, such as Stuffed Pepper Soup. Its simplicity cannot be overstated, and it’s a blank slate for experimentation if you’re in the mood: Make it vegetarian with Morning Star “ground beef,” deglaze the pan with a splash of hearty red wine, sautee a little onion and garlic, dump in some Italian seasoning, such as dried basil, oregano or parsley. Top with a sprinkle of Parmesan or shredded mozzarella. Serve with crusty bread and butter. But you don’t have to do any of those things, as this simple recipe is pretty tasty all on its own.

January? What January?

Stuffed Pepper Soup

2 pounds ground beef

2 quarts beef broth

1 (28-ounce) can tomato sauce

1 (28-ounce) can diced tomatoes, undrained

2 cups cooked long grain rice

2 cups chopped green peppers

¼ cup packed brown sugar

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

In a Dutch oven, cook beef over medium heat until no longer pink; drain. Stir in the remaining ingredients; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 30 to 40 minutes or until peppers are tender.

Makes about 4 quarts, for 12 1½-cup servings

Per serving: 305 calories, 16 grams fat, 2.8 grams fiber, 18 grams protein, 24 grams carbohydrate, 1,291 milligrams sodium, 57 milligrams cholesterol

Values are approximate.

Jennie Geisler can be reached on Twitter: @ETNGeisler.