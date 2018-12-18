Benedict steps back into leadership role during transition

WELLSVILLE — The Wellsville Area Chamber of Commerce has changed its office hours and will be closed for the holidays starting this Friday, Dec. 21, through and including New Year's day.

The Chamber is in a period of transition following the resignation of Executive Director Brian Perkins, who left for a position as Allegany County's STOP DWI coordinator. Chamber veteran Neil Benedict has been seeing the Chamber through the transition since the departure of Perkins.

"While the Chamber regroups, Neil Benedict, a six year board member, three year board president, and interim Exec has agreed to step in in the short term in a part-time capacity to keep the lights on and to help the Board chart its course for the coming months and years," the Chamber stated Tuesday. "Callie Trudell, a summer 2018 student intern, has agreed to function as membership coordinator. Hers is a part-time capacity as well.

"Along with the change in leadership, unfortunately, there is a corresponding change in contact hours. Effective immediately, the WACOC office will be open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. We are closed on Friday. We regret any inconvenience this causes, but there are no alternatives.

"In addition, the Chamber will be closed for the holidays starting this Friday, Dec. 21, through and including New Year's day. Again, we regret any inconvenience, but plans were in place before commitments were made."