New Directions holiday donation drive raises funds for gifts

WELLSVILLE — Otis Eastern continued its long tradition of community involvement this holiday season, supporting the New Directions “Save a Christmas” campaign with a big donation that will light up Christmas morning across the region next week.

Employees at Otis Eastern raised a conservative estimate of $3,000 towards holiday gifts for disadvantaged youth.

“For five years, Otis Eastern has graciously went above and beyond and adopted children from Allegany County that are at risk and would not have had a Christmas if it wasn’t for Charlie (Joyce) and his team here,” said Molly Tomsick, Supervisor for the New Directions Community Based Treatment Program.

“It’s a great cause,” said Joyce, Otis Eastern’s President and CEO.

New Directions visited Otis Eastern headquarters on Andover Road Tuesday morning, collecting bag after bag of Christmas gifts donated through the Save a Christmas campaign.

Equipment Manager Lindsey R. Billings and Accounting Associate Shannon Dunbar did the holiday shopping, fulfilling Christmas lists with shopping trips to nearby Kmart as well as Olean and Williamsport, Pa.

“I can’t believe we’ve been doing it for five years,” Billings said. “It seems like every year we get more and more kids. The first year was around 12, then it was 20, and this year it was 45.”

Tomsick said the Otis Eastern contribution was needed more than ever this year. A late surge in requests for holiday help came in from around Allegany County, and Otis Eastern employees answered the call.

Now, the children will have a full complement of gifts under the Christmas tree.

“At the last minute we had 22 kids that were not adopted,” Tomsick said. “Save a Christmas started from a staff at New Directions who was in foster care and then went to a domestic violence shelter and they didn’t have a Christmas. Somebody had adopted that family, and then she started this program. This year we had 400 kids that were part of Save a Christmas.

“These guys (at Otis Eastern) came through in the end like always and adopted the last 22 kids from Allegany County.”

New Directions is a non-profit agency with a heritage going back more than 130 years. Its mission is to "foster resilient, self-reliant families and permanence for at-risk children in the shortest time possible, by promoting safe, respectful, responsible, and goal-directed behavior.”

The Save a Christmas effort stretches across Western New York, also reaching Niagara, Erie, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua and Wyoming counties. For more info, visit https://fosteringgood.org

Tomsick relayed this message from a mother whose son is impacted by the program —

"It means the world to me! I get to see his face light up with smiles Christmas morning. Thank you for giving my son a wonderful Christmas that I am not able to give him."