South Main Auto Repair gifts car to mom in need

AVOCA — A local business is giving wheels to a single mother's dreams.

South Main Auto Repair LLC of Avoca, is well known in the region for its friendly service, and is well known globally for the expertise of owner Eric Obrochta, who posts videos on behalf of the company about general maintenance and parts replacement issues.

South Main Auto's videos recently won them a $5,000 prize in a contest sponsored by Cardone — an industry staple in new and manufactured auto parts.

"When we won, we knew we wanted to do something positive with it," Obrochta said. "I've always had a soft spot for people who work hard and are out there trying to get ahead."

An employee at the shop had heard about a local single mother, who was studying to become a registered nurse, and was experiencing car troubles at the same time.

Amber Slocum's car, an old Chrysler Sebring, had seen better days. The check engine light would come on and disappear two days later, mystery noises would also come and go, and the car would shutter at high speeds on Interstate 86. Her family often called it the "wonder car," as in — "We wonder if you're going to make it where you need to go; or, we wonder what will break next."

"I kept thinking — If only I can hold out until tax time, then I can get a car," she recalled.

Little did she know, the crew at South Main Auto Repair was conspiring with her daughter to surprise her with a used 2010 Ford Fusion that they had made several improvements to, including a set of new snow tires, new brakes, trunk liner replacement and a newly wrapped and painted bumper.

They also recruited the help of Affordable Auto in Bath, Mike Brocollo of Brocollo Automotive of Rochester, and Bath Napa, who donated some parts and supplies.

"We didn't want to give her another headache, so we fixed it to the best of our ability, so it would be ready to go," Obrochta said.

On the day of the reveal, Slocum thought she was helping them to film a video about shopping for a used car. Obrochta walked her through some of the car's positive features, and let Slocum take the car on a test drive.

When they returned to the shop, Obrochta handed her the terms of sale for the Ford Fusion. It sweetly relayed to Slocum that they understood her struggle to work, go to school and still have time to be a mom.

"We all have a backstory and 'ick' in our lives we'd rather leave in the past where it belongs. We can't change it, but we have the power to change the future," it said.

It then offered Slocum the car for "Zero down, for zero months, 100 percent free of charge, no strings attached."

She never suspected she would be met with such generosity.

"I can drive to school, take my son anywhere and I don't have to worry. It will get me through my schooling and into my career," she detailed.

The video closed with a tearful hug and smiles all around.

"The amount of gratitude I have for anyone who had anything to do with it, I don't have the words to say thank you for. I'm nobody special. I'm no different than anyone else that is working hard and trying to get by. For this to happen when I needed it most is incredible," Slocum said. "I only hope I can pay it forward."

If you're looking for a used car, Obrochta said that rust is your biggest worry, corroding vital parts.

"That's what puts cars in an early grave here in New York."

To learn more about South Main Auto Repair LLC., check out their Facebook page or Youtube channel.