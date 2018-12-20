ELMIRA - The Arctic League closed its 'Big Book' Wednesday after exceeding its goal of $120,000.

Elmira Patrolman Joshua Pratt, a member of the Elmira Police Department’s PBA Board of Directors, placed the last entry in the ‘Big Book” for the 2018 Arctic League Christmas Campaign.

Marie VonNeida, 2018 president of the Arctic League’s Board of Directors, said the PBA contributed $2,500 - permitting the Arctic League to surpass the 2018 goal.

“It equals the largest contribution ever received from the PBA,” VonNeida said. “This represents the 16th consecutive year that the campaign effort reached its goal prior to Christmas Day.”

VonNeida thanked the community for its generous support.

“Volunteers are needed on Christmas morning to deliver Arctic League packages to recipients in Elmira,” VonNeida said. “All outlining areas will be delivered by volunteer fire departments.”

Upon receiving the $2,500 check from the PBA, VonNeida handed the check to Michael Wayne, Arctic League Treasurer, who announced the total raised for the 2018 Christmas campaign was $136,325.85.

VonNeida said all additional contributions received by the Arctic League will be used for the 2019 Christmas Campaign.

Arctic League officials encourage to consider financially supporting other organizations that are still raising funds for their charitable causes.

For those still interested in contributing to the Arctic League after the 'Big Book' is closed for the 2018 campaign, funds will continue to be accepted via mail at Arctic League, Inc., P.O. Box 113, Elmira, NY 14902-0113 and will be used for the 2019 Christmas campaign.