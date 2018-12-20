SCIO — A Scio church is in final preparations for Christmas and the New Year, with community caroling on Friday, a free Christmas Day community dinner, and other activities.

The youth group and adults at Knights Creek church will gather at the Scio Memorial Library Park, 3980 State Route 19, at 6:45 p.m. Friday for caroling in the community.

Youth and adults from other area churches and individuals have been invited to participate in spreading the joy of Christmas through song, with hot chocolate, refreshments, games and fellowship afterward at the church at 2987 Knights Creek Road (County Road 9), Scio

Knights Creek also will be celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ this year with the gift of a Christmas Day dinner for individuals and families as part of its connection efforts with the community. Several other similar events also are being scheduled over the next few months.

It will host the meal following its traditional 11 a.m. Christmas Day service which will feature a Christmas music medley by David Peralta, its world-class Venezuelan music missionary.

Peralta is a viola player with the Simon Bolivar Venezuelan National Symphony Orchestra which has played in over 25 countries, including private receptions for the Queen of England and Prince Felipe VI (now King) of Spain, the Latin Grammys in Las Vegas, the Salzburg and Lucerne international music festivals, Carnegie Hall and many major cities of the United States and world.

The church already provides a free Community Dinner each week following its 11 a.m. service, including this coming Sunday. The dinner is followed by free music lessons for children and adults, provided by Peralta and other Venezuelan musicians who are part of the church's music team.

Knights Creek also is planning a New Year's Eve party from 7 p.m. to midnight on Monday, Dec. 31; a First Friday of the month movie night from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Jan. 4; a First Friday coffee house with music, games and refreshments on Feb. 1; a Valentine's Day spaghetti dinner for couples on Thursday, Feb. 14, as part of National Marriage Week; another movie night on Friday, March 1; and a St. Patrick's Day dinner of corned beef and cabbage on Sunday, March 17. All events are free and open to individuals and families.

Through January 20, the church is hosting a 9:45 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sunday study for teens and adult on Life's Healing Choices, designed to help people find freedom from hurts, hangups and habits that may even have been ongoing for years and may be particularly painful during the holidays

The DVD/gender-specific discussion series is taught by Rick Warren, pastor of Saddleback Church in California and author of the long-time, best selling book, Purpose Driven Life. The public is invited to participate, including those from other churches who can attend and return to their home churches for 11 a.m. services.

From 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays the church hosts Celebrate Recovery | Celebrate Victory, an ongoing support through testimonies and lessons for individuals and youth who are struggling with all types of life issues.

It holds a 6 p.m. Sunday night service, a 6 p.m. Wednesday night Bible study, and a 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. weekday community prayer gathering.

Further information on these activities, along with encouraged reservations for the Christmas dinner, is available from Casey Jones, church outreach assistance, at bps461@msn.com or (484) 435-0503 and at www.facebook.com/KnightsCreekChurch. The church is handicap accessible.