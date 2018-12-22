Holiday Services in the area include the following:

Christmas Eve

5 p.m.

• St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Liberty St., Penn Yan (also 10 p.m.)

5:30 p.m.

• Milo Center Methodist Church, Milo Center Road, Milo. All are welcome.

6 p.m.

• Penn Yan Methodist Church family service, Main & Chapel Sts., Penn Yan

7 p.m.

• Benton Metho-dist Church, Havens Corner Road, Benton. Pastor Deb Roher will deliver the message, with traditional hymn sing and special music performed by the Stuart Family Brass Ensemble.

• Bluff Point Methodist, Kinney’s Corners Road, Keuka Park, family service

• Dundee Community Christmas Eve Candlelight service at Dundee United Methodist Church, Water St., Dundee. All are invited

• First Baptist Church of Penn Yan, 224 Main St., Penn Yan. Pastor Kathy Brown’s message will be, “Christ Came For The Whole World.” The church is handicap accessible.

• Second Milo Baptist Church, Second Milo Road off Route 14A, Milo

• Yatesville Church, Yatesville Road, Potter, Christmas carols together and light the Christ candle in the middle of the Advent wreath.

• Union Congregational UCC, Main & Jacob Sts., Hall. Come see the church beautifully decorated. The service features special music and a message by Pastor Todd Christensen. Refreshments and fellowship time to follow.

7:15 p.m.

• Branchport Methodist Church, Guyanoga Road, Branchport. All are welcome to the Christmas Eve Candlelight Service for carols and the story of Jesus’s birth once again.

8 p.m.

• St. Paul’s Lutheran, Hamilton St., Pastor Lori Nickoloff will preside.

9 p.m.

• Penn Yan Methodist Church traditional service, Main & Chapel Sts.

10 p.m.

• St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Liberty St., Penn Yan

Christmas Day

9:30 a.m.

• St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Liberty St., Penn Yan

10 a.m.

• St. Paul’s Lutheran Christmas Day worship with Pastor Lori Nickoloff