CORNING | A teen girl reported missing last week by authorities has been found, and a man is under arrest, according to The Leader’s media partner, WETM 18 News.

Alexis Hostrander, of the Town of Corning, was reported missing by her family on Dec. 13. It was reported that Hostrander ran out of her residence and ran to a waiting unknown vehicle, leaving the area.

According to WETM, police say Hostrander was located on Reynolds Avenue in the city.

Quinnton A. Johnson, 18, has been charged with second-degree custodial interference and endangerment of a child. He was arraigned in the Town of Erwin Court and remanded to the Steuben County Jail.

WETM reports police believe the two had a relationship.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the case by the New York State Police, Painted Post Police and Corning City Police.