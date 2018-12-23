GENESEO — A Livingston County Jail inmate was arrested for felony tampering with physical evidence, a class E felony, and second-degree promoting prison contraband, a class A misdemeanor, after an incident earlier this month.

On Dec. 14, at about 2:10 p.m. sheriff’s deputies assigned to the Livingston County Jail were alerted to the smell of tobacco smoke coming from the area of a cell in A pod. Deputies Laszlo Babocsi and Matthew Romanowski responded and investigated.

Deputies confirmed the odor was coming from a cell and removed the inmate. When doing so, a small baggie containing tobacco and allegedly concealed by the inmate fell to the floor. A search revealed an additional nine, small baggies of tobacco.

The inmate charged was Shahid M. Smith, 37, who was in the jail after being sentenced to one year on a conviction of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Smith was transferred to the booking area of the jail to be processed. He was later arraigned at the Livingston County Centralized Arraignment Part (LC-CAP) and remanded back to jail without bail.