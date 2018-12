A comedy show with Bil Lepp will be held at 7 p.m. Jan. 11 at the Coolidge Theater at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts, 104 Main St., Wellsboro, Pennsylvania.

Lepp is a storyteller, humorist and recording artist. Admission is $15, $12 for seniors 65 and older and free for youth ages 12 and younger accompanied by a paying adult.

For tickets, visit www.deanecenter.com.