Ten gallery artists will kick off State of the Art's 30th Anniversary from 5 to 8 p.m. Jan. 4 at State of the Art Gallery Ithaca, 120 W. State St., Ithaca, with a show of paintings, photographs, prints, sculpture.

The show will be held from Jan. 3-27.

The gallery is open from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesdays to Fridays and from noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.