Federal rule requires online posting

HORNELL — A new federal rule requiring hospitals to disclose a master list of prices for all procedures goes into effect on Jan. 1. Locally, hospitals say they're ready to comply and keep their patients informed about costs.

The price lists, also known in the industry as "charge masters" are a requirement of the Affordable Care Act of 2010.

In Hornell, UR St. James had already posted its charge master as of Wednesday. It can be found under the heading “Financial Counseling and Billing” (www.urmc.rochester.edu/st-james/patients-visitors/financial.aspx).

The hospital posed no resistance to the new rules, but questioned how helpful the information would be to the average patient they see.

"Being transparent about how business is conducted is a good thing. However, there is a lot of uncertainty around how helpful the information will be for consumers because the charges may not be relevant to consumers who have insurance – which is the vast majority of patients," a statement issued on Thursday said.

Further confusing matters for consumers, charge masters only provide hospital charges, and may not reflect the overall costs, as they do not take into account fees from physicians or other providers.

"In addition, while hospitals and physicians set prices (referred to as 'charges' or 'fees') for the services they provide, most people don’t pay those prices. Insurance companies negotiate their own rates with individual providers. Government health care programs like Medicare also set their own rates. The amount the patient will have to pay may vary based on whether the provider is part of the health plan’s preferred network. The same insurance company may have different cost-sharing rules and different networks for each health plan it offers," the statement continued.

The Department of Health and Human Services has advised that hospitals may offer additional information, putting prices in context for consumers for the sake of more accurate information.

To avoid confusion, patients are encouraged to call their insurance carrier when trying to determine and compare costs, and understand your health plan’s network and insurance terms such as out-of-pocket maximums, deductibles and co-payments.

Patients enrolled in Medicare can obtain information about their cost sharing obligations at www.Medicare.gov.

St. James Hospital's billing office can be reached by phone or by the supervisor’s email address listed at the site.

Pricing information will be updated annually.

In Dansville, Noyes Health will post its charge master by Dec. 31, but administrators said the rule will have little impact on how the hospital operates.

"We care for our patients without regard for their ability to pay. The regulations to post the charge master doesn’t impact that in any way," a statement affirmed.

Noyes's website had already hosted an estimate sheet for common in-patient procedures prior to the mandate, and the new charge master can be found at the same site, through the "Billing and Insurance" link at www.noyes-health.org. Prices will be updated on a quarterly basis, or as needed moving forward.

Despite the availability of a full charge master, Noyes Health asked that patients continue to consult their insurer and the hospital's billing department for the most accurate information.

Amy Pollard, President and CEO of UR Medicine | Noyes Health, said, "Noyes is complying with the federal requirement to post our hospital billing charges. However, the list won’t tell patients what they really want to know, which is how much their treatment will cost. That information can only come from their insurers. As an example, the majority of government and commercial health plans pay a set amount for an inpatient hospitalization based on the patient’s discharge diagnosis, e.g. pneumonia or joint replacement. Therefore, viewing a price list will not answer the question of how much will my bill be. For charges not covered by your insurance or for those without insurance, every hospital in NYS has a sliding scale based on income to reduce the uncovered charges. Payments can be spread over an agreed upon payment schedule."

Patients are encouraged to continue calling their insurer or contact Noyes by phone at 585-335-6778 or email at NOYESPriceEstimation@noyeshealth.org.

Administrators at Jones Memorial Hospital in Wellsville were unable to offer comment ahead of press time on Thursday, but assured that they too would comply with the charge master mandate and that information would be available on their website.