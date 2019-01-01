Pair stranded atop roof of SUV in middle of creek

FRIENDSHIP — While many were getting set to ring in the new year Monday night, scores of Allegany County first responders were called away from holiday plans to save a couple stranded atop the roof of their SUV in the middle of Van Campen Creek, with the water quickly rising.

A 911 call shortly after 11 p.m. led to a large New Year’s Eve rescue effort. An SUV, reportedly a Jeep Patriot, attempted to cross Van Campen Creek to reach a cabin off County Route 20 in Friendship. The vehicle didn’t make it. The creek was swollen by a steady rain throughout the day, and the two occupants were left stranded in the middle of the creek with the vehicle disabled. The vehicle was pushed a short distance downstream from where it had attempted to cross the creek, said Allegany County Office of Emergency Services Director Jeff Luckey.

“It didn’t make it across and we assume it stalled out. It had enough force behind it to push it off into deeper water,” Luckey said. “It was kind of bobbing there in the water, but I don’t think it traveled far from the crossing. The water came up during the rescue.”

The occupants were stranded for around an hour. Luckey said one of them spent part of the ordeal on the hood of the SUV, possibly to weigh the front end down. The other occupant was on the roof of the vehicle, although both eventually sought safety on the roof as the waters continued to rise.

First responders from around the area responded to the scene, with Luckey estimating that 50-75 turned out to support the rescue on New Year’s Eve. Luckey credited members of the Friendship Fire Department, a number of whom have received swiftwater response training, with providing knowledge of the landscape that was invaluable to the rescue.

“Wes Sortore knew the lay of the land and we were able to get on other side of the creek with a 4-wheeler, get down where the cabins are, get close to the people and have people on both sides of the creek,” Luckey said. “His brother Oakley suited up.”

The initial team went in and made preliminary contact with the victims as the rescue plan took shape. Another responding organization, the Allegany Fire Dept. Technical Rescue Team, detailed the response in its report from the scene.

“Our team along with Westons Mills responded with 10 swift water technicians and met up with four techs from Wellsville Engine 1 to form a plan. Wellsville Engine 1 set up downstream safeties and began setting up for a high line operation. Allegany was able to launch our inflatable boat with jet drive into the swollen creek to pull the two very cold victims from the roof of their SUV. The victims were handed off to EMS for transport to OGH (Olean General Hospital).”

The occupants were treated and warmed up slowly and safely after the extended stay in the cold, wet outdoors.

“It was challenging,” Luckey said of the rescue. “It was up to the capabilities of the boat to power back upstream with people on board. The terrain was difficult around the creek. The people from Friendship made initial contact and gave them reassurances to stay in place. 911 was on the phone with them the majority of the time.”

In addition to the county’s swift water trailer and the Allegany/Westons Mills Rescue Teams, also responding were Friendship Fire and Ambulance, Belmont Fire, Amity Rescue, Wellsville Fire and Rescue, MTS, the Friendship Police Department and NYS Police.

Despite the late hour shortly before the dropping of the ball, a full complement turned out for the rescue.

“We had a great response with lots of people there. There were no issues or concerns with that. It was mainly gathering the proper equipment to go in," Luckey said. "In my career, this is only the second time we’ve had a vehicle in water partially submerged where people needed a rescue. It was New Year’s Eve, dark, an unfamiliar area, but everyone did a great job. Everybody did outstanding. We were all one team and it worked out really well.”

Luckey urged drivers to avoid putting themselves in precarious positions.

“Everyone should exercise due caution when it comes to flooded roadways or places where you have to cross a creek or dangerous ground to get to a cabin this time of year,” he said. “Sometimes it’s better to stay the night in a location, or not try to go at all. Extra caution is often warranted.”

With countless creeks in the county and one major river, the Genesee, Allegany County first responders are prepared for water rescues.

“Each member of the Allegany and Westons Mills teams put in over 100 hours of training a year and are equipped with the proper and best equipment available for water, rope, and confined space rescues," stated the Technical Rescue Team. "Recently the teams have began some regional training with the great members of Wellsville Engine 1 and the Ladder Company and tonight this teamwork paid off. Many volunteers from several departments, from two counties, came together to start the New Year on a positive note."