CORNING - The City of Corning Christmas Tree pick up service for residents will start today.

Trees must be placed between the street curb and sidewalk prior to 6 a.m. January 18, to be picked up, according to City Manager Mark Ryckman. Please assure that all decorations ornaments, tinsel, lights and other items are removed from the tree.

Christmas Tree pick-up in the Town of Erwin began in late December and will continue, officials said. Residents are asked to take their trees to the roadside. No bags, if the tree is placed in a bag it will not be picked up.

The Town is providing the tree pick-up service to facilitate recycling. The Steuben County landfill is also accepting trees in Bath and at all transfer stations.



Leaf pick-up in Erwin ended Dec. 20, 2018, officials said. Leaves will no longer be picked up at the roadside. The yard waste drop off, where leaves as well as brush can be taken will open in early May 4.

The Town of Big Flats will begin picking up Christmas trees beginning today.

Big Flats officials said all trees must be out by the roadside and ready for pick-up by by January 31, 2019. All trees must be bare without decorations.

Elmira city Christmas tree pick-up began in December for residents paying the city sanitation fee. Residents are asked to place Christmas trees between the curb and the walk and city crews will pick it up.