Hills Creek State Park will host a mini-clinic from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 12 at the park, 111 Spillway Road, Wellsboro, Pennsylvania.

Attendees can learn the basics about how to use cross-country skis and snowshoes during a short mini-clinic with more than 3 inches of snow. All equipment for adults and youth will be provided free to use during the mini-clinic and in the park. Those who have skis and/or snowshoes are encouraged to bring them.

If the mini-clinic cannot be held due to insufficient snow, those interested in learning how to select skis or snowshoes or those with an organized group are to contact Tim Morey by email at tmorey@pa.gov to set up another date and time.