No injuries were reported in an early Sunday morning police chase that originated in the City of Geneva, traveled into Yates County and ended with a car crash in a Geneva cornfield.

Lamar Simpson, 30, of Palmyra was charged with multiple traffic violations including fleeing from an officer and second degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

“All agencies did an excellent job to ensure public safety,” said Yates County Lieutenant Ed Nemitz. “It’s fortunate that no one was injured.”

Nemitz said that the chase started on Exchange Street in the City of Geneva when a marked patrol car attempted to pull over Simpson, went into Yates County and returned to Ontario County.