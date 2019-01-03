BATH — The Finger Lakes VA Health Care System at Bath is having a grand opening for the new $7 million Community Living Neighborhood (CLN) renovation project for Veterans living in the Greater Rochester Area and Southern Tier on Monday, Jan. 7, from noon to 3 p.m.

The new Community Living Neighborhood provides residents a single bedroom with a personal bathroom and furnished with a desk, dresser and flat screen television mounted to the wall. Bedrooms have large picture windows and each room is equipped with an integrated lift system which can move the resident from the bed to the bathroom. The Neighborhood has larger hallways and doorways to better accommodate wheelchairs in addition to providing more copious lighting. There are no static nursing stations allowing nurses to work closer and better mingle with residents.

The Neighborhood’s resident living areas are designed using Greek Revival and Queen Anne period color pallets, moldings and furnishings – which now gives a home furnished look and feel to it. The unique colors and signage provide wayfinding cues for residents with dementia and cognitive disorders that better acclimate to their surroundings. There are no more stainless-steel sinks in resident bathrooms, subway tiles or obtrusive handrails. A full scale working kitchen with a counter suitable for wheelchair access has been added to serve fresh hot food and have residents participate in some meal preparations.

There is a great room with a fireplace, an open second floor porch, and a formal dining room for family events. As part of VA’s Whole Health initiative residents will have access to a jetted spa tub, aromatherapy, Reiki and a massage chair giving the CLC an all-inclusive feel to it. The CLC provides a continuum of health care that includes 4 respite beds and hospice beds.

Finger Lakes VA Health Care System has two Community Living Neighborhoods one in Bath and one in Canandaigua NY. Currently there are 30 (will vary daily) residents moving into the new CLN at the Bath VA however there are accommodations for an additional 35 Veterans. The Canandaigua VA Medical Center CLN also has rooms available. Veterans in the Greater Rochester area and the Southern Tier can choose the CLN they want to go to.

If you are a Veteran or family member of a Veteran and are interested in learning more about CLC placement contact: Judy Schwingel, GEC Care Line Manager at (607) 664-4517 or email Judy.Schwingel@va.gov