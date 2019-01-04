MOUNT MORRIS — Three men missed a deer and shot a house instead.

Richard A. Houseman, 65, Richard R. Houseman, 35, both of Rochester and Robert R. Houseman, 35, of Scottsville were arrested on felony charges after an investigation with Livignston County Sheriff's Office and NYS Department of Environmental Conservation Police.

Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty said, "On Dec. 1, members of the Sheriff’s Office and NYS DEC Police responded to River Road in the Town of Mount Morris for the report of a house being struck by a stray bullet from hunters. The preliminary investigation revealed that three hunters were hunting on property across the road from where the house was struck and fired at a deer."

Written statements, weapons inspections, and hunting locations were investigated as part of the initial response by investigating Deputy Sheriffs and DEC Police.

Sheriff’s Investigators and DEC Investigator’s continued to follow up on the incident by conducting further interviews, examining evidence, and utilizing a DEC K-9. The investigation found that and alleges the statements initially provided by the hunters were not credible.

Further investigation alleges that Robert R. Houseman fired two rounds at a deer and one of the rounds crossed over the road and struck the house. It is further alleged that after the house was struck, the three hunters exchanged ammunition with each other and planted spent shell casing on the ground in an area where the shots did not occur in an attempt to conceal what actually occurred from the investigating law enforcement personnel.

On Jan. 2 the three hunters were arrested for NYS Penal Law violations (criminal violations) by Sheriff’s Investigators and arrested for Environmental Conservation Law violations by the NYS DEC Police Investigators.





Robert R. Houseman was charged with felony Tampering with Physical Evidence and Making a Punishable False Written Statement, along with Discharging a Firearm Across a Public Highway and Failure to Carry License/Tags While Hunting.

Richard R. Housemen was charged with felony Tampering with Physical Evidence and Making a Punishable False Written Statement, along with Failure to Carry License/Tags While Hunting.

Richard A. Houseman was charged with felony Tampering with Physical Evidence and Making a Punishable False Written Statement, along with Failure to Carry License/Tags While Hunting.

All three were turned over to Central Booking Deputies at the Livingston County Jail for processing and pre-arraignment detention. The District Attorney’s Office was contacted in regards to bail due to the felony level charges and recommended that all three be released on their own recognizance (ROR).

The three were later arraigned at the Livingston County Centralized Arraignment Part (LC- CAP) at the Livingston County Jail before Town of Groveland Justice David Livingston. The Judge did release all three in their own recognizance and Deputies did set them free.

Investigating the incident for the Sheriff’s Office were Investigator Gene Chichester, Sergeant Joseph Breu, Deputy Michael Yencer and Deputy David Richardson (FIU). Investigating the incident for the NYS DEC Police were Investigator Brian Wade, Officer Chris Ward, Officer Keith Levanway, and Officer Shawn Dussalt with his K-9 partner Ski.