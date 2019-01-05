Three suspects arrested in connection with Dec. 1 incident in Mt. Morris

A joint investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and the New York state Department of Conservation Police resulted in the arrest of three men Wednesday in connection to a Dec. 1, 2018 incident in Mt. Morris in which a house was struck by a firearms round.

On Dec. 1, 2018, the sheriff’s department and DEC police responded to River Road in Mount Morris for the report of a house being struck by a stray bullet from hunters. The preliminary investigation revealed that three suspects were hunting on property across the road from where the house was struck and fired at a deer.

The three hunters were identified as 65-year-old Richard A. Houseman and 35-year-old Richard R. Houseman, both of Rochester; and 35-year-old Robert R. Houseman, of Scottsville.

Authorities said investigators collected written statements, conducted weapons inspections, and sought out hunting locations as a part of the initial probe by deputy sheriffs and DEC police.

As a result of the investigation, law enforcement charged:

Robert R. Houseman, with felony tampering with physical evidence, making a punishable false written statement, discharging a firearm across a public highway and failure to carry license/tags while hunting.

Richard R. Housemen, with felony tampering with physical evidence, making a punishable false written statement, along with failure to carry license/tags while hunting.

Richard A. Houseman, with felony tampering with physical evidence, making a punishable false written statement, along with failure to carry license/tags while hunting.

Investigators said Robert R. Houseman fired two rounds at a deer and one of the rounds crossed over the road and struck the house. After hitting the house, authorities allege the suspects exchanged ammunition with each other and planted a spent shell casing on the ground in an area where the shots did not occur in an attempt to conceal what actually occurred from investigators.

The three were arraigned at the Livingston County Centralized Arraignment Part (LC- CAP) before Town of Groveland Justice David Livingston and released on their own recognizance.