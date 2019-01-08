State officials offer assurance that benefits will continue

BATH — Now entering its third week, a partial federal government shutdown threatens to leave millions of Americans not knowing where their next meal will come from, even in Steuben County.

While some agencies of the government have been funded through separate resolutions, the US Department of Agriculture, which oversees the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) — commonly known as food stamps — is not.

The SNAP program, funded by a USDA block grant, is administered locally by the Steuben County Department of Social Services, through an statutory framework provided by New York State.

Though no notification of program limitations had been posted to county social media or websites on Monday, it was unclear when the program would be impacted by dried up funding. Calls placed to the Steuben County Department of Social Services for comment were not returned on Monday.

But, national reports assert that $3 billion in emergency funding designated by Congress will not be able to cover all claims for the month of February.

Federal advisories from USDA Commissioner Sonny Purdue also did not detail what will happen following January’s payments, stating only that “Eligible households will still receive monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for January.”

It had been speculated that the state government may pick up the tab for the months impacted by the ongoing federal shutdown, but no such announcement has been made by the governor’s office. The state government, however, will spend $65,000 a day to keep federal parks at Ellis Island and the Statue of Liberty open.

However, other officials did deliver definitive statements to ease public fears as the shutdown progresses. New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Commissioner Samuel D. Roberts said, “SNAP and HEAP benefits and use of benefit cards vital to New Yorkers are not impacted by the federal government shutdown and are continuing to operate. Federal funding for these programs has already been secured and benefits will continue. Additionally, applications for these and other federally-funded programs will continue to be accepted.”

Other states less inclined to foot the bill, however, may see drastic cuts in benefits come February. The consequences come as President Donald Trump pushes for a federal work requirement for recipients to collect SNAP benefits, which has been opposed by New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo.

"It's the same cheap politics. Cheap symbolism. People should not get free food. SNAP recipients, nationwide over 50 percent are children, seniors or disabled. Are you really going to have an eight-year-old go out to work? Are you really going to tell a disabled person?" he said in a Dec. 20 interview on the topic.

The program already carries work requirements for all recipients ages 16 to 59, with just a few exceptions for those caring for children under 6, unable to work due to a health condition, provide full-time care for an incapacitated adult, or are receiving unemployment benefits.

Recipients must otherwise accept suitable employment when referred or offered; Respond to requests from the social services district regarding employment status and availability for work; and Participate in work activities for up to 30 hours per week if assigned, according to state guidelines.

Anyone with concerns about their SNAP benefits amid the government shutdown and work requirements dispute, is encouraged to contact the SNAP Program at the Steuben County Department of Social Services at 607-664-2000, or to check the status of their benefits online at www.mybenefits.ny.gov