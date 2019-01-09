Council approves fire service contract with S. Hornell, tables dog census

ARKPORT — The Hornellsville Town Board got started on a new year Tuesday night, approving appointments for 2019, including the reappointment of James Giglio as deputy supervisor.

In addition to the annual reorganizational measures, the board approved a new fire service contract with the South Hornell Fire Department and tabled — until at least next month — a plan for a town-wide dog census.

Supervisor Dan Broughton announced the appointments for 2019. Giglio, who is beginning his tenth year on the town board, was also appointed liaison for Economic Development and Business Relations.

Other board member assignments include Robert Mauro to Public Safety and Fire Safety; David Oakes, Highway commissioner, Sewer Districts; and Broughton, Buildings and Insurance commissioner.

In other assignments, Joseph Pelych was named town attorney; Debbie Castle was appointed payroll officer; Clerk Sharon Ames was appointed Registrar of Vital Statistics; Dr. Bruce MacKellar will serve as Hornellsville Health Officer; Katherine N Gabriel was appointed assessor; and the Hornell Area Humane Society was put in charge of the Dog Control Office.

Meanwhile, the board approved a new one-year, $58,000 contract with the South Hornell Fire Department for fire protection. The previous contract was for $56,000.

Board members said more research is needed before the town approves a dog census plan. The dog enumeration would require that all town residents complete and return an “affidavit of dog ownership.”

New York state law requires that all dogs age four months or older be licensed annually in the municipality in which they are harbored.

Officials said the town’s 2019 budget includes $1,000 to carry out the census. Giglio was assigned to do further research and report back to the board in February.

The board did its business shorthanded Tuesday night. Broughton noted the absence of Ron Kennell, saying the veteran Republican board member from Arkport is in St. James Hospital in Hornell with pneumonia.

Broughton and other board members expressed their best wishes for their colleague.

“Hopefully he gets better soon,” Broughton said.