CANASERAGA — Canaseraga Democrats have scheduled their party caucus to nominate candidates for the March village election, when three positions will be on the ballot.

The Democratic Party caucus will be held at 7 p.m., Jan. 23, in the Canaseraga Village Hall at 10 Main St. in the village, according to Elections Commissioner Mary Underwood. Registered Democrats who are residents of the Village of Canaseraga are eligible to take part in the caucus.

The date and time for the Canaseraga Republican Party caucus remains to be scheduled, Underwood said.

The three offices up for election this year are the mayor’s position, and two seats on the village board of trustees. The trustee seats that will be decided are those currently held by Denise Spike, a Democrat, and Stephen Baker, a Republican.

Democrat Peggy A. Sleight is the current mayor of Canaseraga.

All of the offices carry two-year terms.

The 2019 village election will be held on March 19 with voting at the Canaseraga Village Hall.