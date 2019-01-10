WELLSBORO, Pa. — Snowy Owls are the subject when Scott Weidensaul, a leader in his field of ornithology and a co-founder of Project SNOWstorm, presents information on the snowy owl project Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Wellsboro Area High School Auditorium at 227 Nichols Street in Wellsboro.

Following the program there will be a meet and greet and book signing, as he is also the author of more than two-dozen books on natural history.

The local birding group is hosting the program, which is free and open to the public.

"Scott Weidensaul is one of the most sought after presenters in the country," said Sean Minnick of the Tiadaghton Audubon Society. "His presentation on Project SNOWstorm and snowy owl migration is fun and interesting for all ages.”

"We started Project SNOWstorm five years ago to get a better idea of how snowy owls live when they come down to the United States from the Arctic," said Weidensaul. "Ironically, we knew very little about their life history when they are in the northern United States and southern Canada. This summer for the first time, we put transmitters on three snowy owl chicks in Alaska to find out what the juvenile survival rate is and the percentage that make it to their first birthday."

The snowy owl breeds in open tundra, from Alaska through northern Canada, Greenland and Arctic Eurasia and each winter migrates to southern Canada and the northern United States, including New York and Pennsylvania.

"In December a few snowy owls were seen in Pennsylvania along Lake Erie and in the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton area," said Weidensaul.

"A snowy owl was sighted on Jan. 4, 2018 near Wellsboro on Route 660 between the Yellow Basket Shop and the turn to Leonard Harrison State Park," said Minnick. "On April 2, 2018, we saw one at the Finger Lakes Regional Airport in Seneca Falls and two years ago one stayed in the Le Raysville area in Bradford County from Christmas until March."

For more information about Weidensaul's presentation, contact the Tiadaghton Audubon Society by email at tasmember@yahoo.com or Sean or Robin Minnick by phone at (570) 948-9052.