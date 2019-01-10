Grant applications for the next funding cycle of the Dr. Lyle F. Renodin Foundation are due Feb. 1.

“The Renodin Foundation provides grants for programs and projects whose public charitable purposes are carried out in a manner consistent with the tradition of the Franciscan Sisters,” said Laura Whitford, foundation president. “Requests for monies should show a connection to the mission of the Foundation and assist people who are in need, elderly, developmentally or physically disabled, or living in poverty.”

To be eligible for grant funding, an organization must be a not-for-profit and possess a 501(c)(3) classification and serve people in the Allegany/Cattaraugus Counties of New York or McKean County of Pennsylvania. Projects that show sustainability to live on long after the award period are given strong consideration.

Types of support not ordinarily funded include project administration and building, housing, renovation or construction expenses.

The Renodin Foundation board of directors review applications twice a year, in September and March. Organizations are only eligible to receive ONE grant per year (period of April 1 – March 31). Successful applicants are notified by mail and must provide a funding report at a later date. Proposals can be completed online at www.RenodinFoundation.org and must be submitted by the Feb. 1 deadline. For reference, past grant recipients are listed online as well, Ms. Whitford noted.

The Dr. Lyle F. Renodin Foundation, attentive to the religious tradition and pastoral mission of the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany, NY, is committed to the Gospel stance of social justice which is lived out in a spirit of love, healing and compassion. The Foundation focuses its energy and resources primarily in the Allegany/Cattaraugus Counties of New York and McKean County of Pennsylvania and strives to improve the quality of life of our poor and marginalized neighbors.

To learn more about the Renodin Foundation grants or to apply or donate, visit www.RenodinFoundation.org or contact Laura Whitford at 716-373-0200.