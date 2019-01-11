House burned in November faces wrecking ball

HORNELL — What remains of a house on Fulton Street in Hornell should be reduced to rubble by the end of the week.

A rental property at 39 Fulton St. was devastated by an early morning fire on Thursday, Nov. 8, and was deemed a total loss, suffering structural damage in process.

"It started yesterday, and I'm sure it's going to please the neighbors over there," said Bud Burdett, Director of Facilities Management and Neighborhood Revitalization.

Burdett commended the house's owner for his cooperation in having the structure demolished.

"Some properties drag on-and-on, sitting there while they deal with the insurance company. (This owner) was really good about it, and by the end of the week we should be in pretty good shape and it should be down," he detailed.

However, there was some question as to whether or not the property's frontage, at 49 feet, was enough to build a new home on the site.

"If someone wanted to, they would have to get a variance," Burdett said.

This is apparently an issue with most standard lots in Hornell, where frontage laws were predated by structures, requiring owners to seek a variance from the planning board.

According to Burdett, that may not be an issue with the Fulton Street property, as a neighbor has expressed interest in purchasing the property for a garage.

The codes department otherwise had a "quiet month" as officers log the number of owner occupied versus rental properties in the city.

"People are going to be surprised by the number of landlords we have here," Burdett said. "We don't need any more rentals going on."

During the inventory process, the codes office is also making note of rental properties in need of a 30-month safety inspection.

Additionally, they continue to circulate information about the mortgage foreclosure process in an effort to keep people in their homes, including connecting with community organizations that can help spread the word.

"If people are having problems with foreclosure or their taxes, there is help out there to try and get issues resolved. The last thing we want is vacant properties out there that we have to rely on the banks to maintain," Burdett said. "A lot of time that's a real pain."

Historically, the banks have not been the best stewards of local properties without prompting from either the codes office or New York State Department of Financial Services.

Several times a month, a representative from Arbor Development holds meetings at Hornell City Hall to counsel homeowners facing foreclosure.