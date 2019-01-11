Evans speaks about ovarian cancer fight at library Tuesday

WELLSVILLE — “Don’t Write the Obituary Yet,” author and ovarian cancer survivor Susan Evans tells her story in a somewhat humorous way at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the David A. Howe Library.

Ovarian cancer claims 14,000 lives a year. It is the hard-to-detect “silent killer” among all cancers in the United States. Susan is a lucky survivor, now in remission. She talks about her adventures in health care as she reveals her inner feelings with frank, unabashed candor.

The book and presentation have earned coverage among popular media, including KDKA Radio, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Cranberry and Butler Eagle, WSEE-TV, FAITH Magazine cover, Cranberry Life, Diamond Run Magazine, and a growing word-of-mouth network.

Her proposal to declare the month of September a “Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month” throughout Pennsylvania was approved in bipartisan resolutions by the Senate and House. And, Mayor Bill Peduto of Pittsburgh proclaimed Sept. 12 as “Susan Evans Day” throughout the city in recognition of Susan’s tireless efforts to bring about awareness of ovarian cancer. The mayor will also proclaim September 2018 as “Ovarian Cancer Month” in Pittsburgh.

All proceeds from book sales and tax-deductible contributions are donated to the Evans-Krivak Gynecological Cancer Research and Education Fund under the auspices of The Pittsburgh Foundation.

The talk in the David A. Howe Library Monday Club Room is free and open to the public.