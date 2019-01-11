Penn Yan Rotary has inducted three new members.

Laura Bailey was a transfer from the Newark Rotary Club. She now works at the Yates County Cornell Cooperative Extension as Natural Resources Coordinator and Regional Director of the NWNY Master Forest Owner Program. Her role as NR Educator includes a partnership with Keuka Lake Association, supporting their mission of preserving and protecting the lake. Soon after joining, she attended a meeting where Past President Leon Fontier gave a presentation of the well drilling process for his Rotary Global Grant in the Congo.

Jennifer Golden is new to Penn Yan Rotary, however she and her family have been engaged for over a year getting her son, Garrett, ready to be an outbound Youth Exchange Student to Germany. Jennifer is employed at Penn Yan Central School as Assessment and Testing Secretary.

Kate Ferguson-Schmidl has joined Penn Yan Rotary having been a former member of the Geneva Rotary Club. Her dad, Bill McGowan is a longtime Geneva Rotarian and joined her for the induction. Kate is a Realtor with Century 21 in Penn Yan and is a well known talented singer.

All three individuals bring to our club passion, great smiles and skills that will enhance our community with their spirit, compassion, and enthusiasm.