FILLMORE — Attention local writers!

A new writers group, the Allegany County Creative Writers Group, is meeting at the Fillmore Wide Awake Club Library on a weekly basis. Check fillmorelibrary.com or the group's Facebook page for meeting dates and times.

Writers are meeting to share their work, free-write and support one another. This is a fun-loving, congenial group for the purpose of providing a place for other fun-loving, congenial writer types to spend time together. Writers supporting writers! Feel free to join in.

In other news, the library has partnered with Fillmore Central School and the library is now a late bus pick-up spot every Monday through Thursday. Students grades 5 and up can walk to the library, then a bus picks them up at 4:20 and takes them back to FCS to take their own late bus home. A variety of fun after school programs are offered every Tuesday and Wednesday - escape rooms, making slime, food crafts, hands-on science experiments, minute-to-win-it game challenges, and more. Even though there's no programs on Monday and Thursday, students can still walk to the library and take a late bus home.

Sewing at the Library continues the second Saturday of every month from 9:30-noon. Bring your own sewing machine or the library has a few you can use. On Saturday, Jan. 12 the group will be making tote bags. Bring half a yard each of light and dark fabrics or two you like together. Children with a parent are welcome to attend. Weekly Story Time with Miss Bonnie continues every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.

The Cookbook Club runs on the third Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m.

The library will now be a host site during 2019 for the Artists Among Us touring art program from Allegany County. The artwork will be displayed in our McGlynn Community Room. "Artists Among Us" is a touring art program created by the Fountain Arts Center, Belmont. The Artists Among Us program is funded in part by the New York State Council On The Arts Decentralization ReGrant Program with support from Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature administered through the Cattaraugus County Arts Council.

The library is holding its 23rd Annual Allegany County SPCA Collection Drive the entire month of January. Items needed are: pet treats, dry and canned pet foods, pet toys, garbage bags, dish soap, paper towels, liquid laundry soap, bleach, peanut butter, blankets, collars/leashes, gift cards for Tractor Supply, K-Mart, Dollar General and Amazon and foster families.

CA BOCES will hold NYS high school equivalency prep classes (formerly known as GED) at the library if there is enough interest. At least five people are needed for a class. For more information, call 716-376-8293 or ask at the library.

Board meetings are held the second Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m., the public is always welcome to attend.