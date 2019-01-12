The Gu-YaNo-Ga Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution met on Nov. 14, 2018 at the Bellona Memorial Presbyterian Church for their annual Good Citizens’ student luncheon.

The Good Citizens were selected by their teachers and peers for demonstrating the qualities of dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism at home, school, and in their communities.

Guests included students from four area schools, their families and school representatives, and the speaker Yates County Judge Jason Cook. Each student received a monetary award and a Good Citizens pin.

The students selected were: Noah Detar, Penn Yan Academy; Noah Wilkinson, Hammondsport Central School; Seth Williams, Dundee Central School; and Grace DiRisio, Prattsburgh Central School.