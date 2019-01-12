BELMONT — A Bolivar man who forged checks in Wellsville and Cuba pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument in Allegany County Court this week, reported the office of District Attorney Keith Slep.

Brandon Gaines, 36, faced five counts of the charges. Authorities said he forged checks to be cashed for the purpose of obtaining money he was not entitled to. The crimes took place on Dec. 4, 2017 in the Town of Wellsville, Jan. 2, 2018 and Jan. 31, 2018 in the Town of Cuba, and Jan. 19, 2018 in the Village of Wellsville.

Gaines was sentenced to 3-6 years in prison (two concurrent terms). He was also ordered to pay $3,005.60 in restitution as well as a $650 surcharge and a $50 DNA fee.

Judge Parker handed down the sentence, with Assistant District Attorney J. Thomas Fuoco serving as prosecuting attorney and Roy Bielewicz serving as the defense.