HORNELL — After a 24-year career in the United States Air Force, Valorie Whitehill has landed back in her hometown and is ready to take on a leadership role in the Hornell business community.

Whitehill, who retired from the Air Force in December 2017, started a new job on Wednesday — manager of the Hornell Partners for Growth (HPG) Business Improvement District.

Whitehill said she feels right at home in Hornell, where she graduated from high school.

“I came back to Hornell because of my family, so my son could go to school here,” said Whitehill, whose son, Joshua Heafey, is a junior at Hornell High School. “I have a lot of family in the area.”

While in the Air Force, Whitehill earned a bachelor’s degree in Organizational Management from Ashford University and master’s in Project Management from Grantham University.

“I think it helps with this position,” Whitehill said of her university studies.

She said she is spending her first days on the job getting up to speed on all things HPG, including upcoming events.

“I’m learning a lot. I’m trying to organize everything and figure out what needs to be done, prioritizing everything that needs to get started now, the whole planning process,” she said.

Founded in 1996, the HPG business improvement district is a one of the largest in New York state. It encompasses the Tractor Supply plaza, Main Street, the Salvation Army plaza, Seneca Road and the Walmart/Wegmans Plaza.

Justin Recktenwald, HPG’s former executive director, stepped down effective Dec. 28, 2018. Michelle R. Pogue, chair of HPG’s 15-member board of directors, said at the time that the board would reach out to previous applicants for the executive director’s position. Whitehill was in that group of previous candidates, and she was tapped for the manager’s job.

High on her agenda is “reaching out to all of the members within the next three weeks with information packets of who I am, kind of the direction we want to go in,” she said.

Whitehill was stationed in Hawaii before returning to Hornell. Hawaii can sound awfully attractive on a cold January afternoon in the Canisteo Valley, but Whitehill says this is where she wants to be.

Asked if her hometown still means a lot to her, she responded, “Oh, it does. Definitely.

“I left when I was young. Everybody wants to leave when they’re young, and it was a good life. The Air Force was a really good life for me, a good life for my family. I want to come home and raise my kid someplace where it’s safe.”