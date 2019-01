A talk on rails will be held at 2 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Knoxville Public Library, 112 E. Main St., Knoxville, Pennsylvania.

Alan Forsberg will present information on the B&S, B&O, and WAG rail lines, as well as discuss the railroad in the tri-county area of Tioga, Potter and Allegany counties. There will also be conversation about the New York City line.

Refreshments will be served.