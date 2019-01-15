ANDOVER — The Allegany County Area Foundation (ACAF) has announced the creation of an endowed fund that will benefit the Andover Free Library.

Established by Andover native Robert Grossman, the Fund for the Andover Free Library will provide annual support for the library’s collections, operations and facility.

A 1956 graduate of Andover Central School, Grossman earned a degree in ceramic engineering from Alfred University, while working part-time at Vars’ Pharmacy. He then entered the US Army (2LT Armor) where he served for 21 years, including two tours in Vietnam and several years in Washington, DC. Retiring as a lieutenant colonel, Grossman joined United Services Life Insurance Company, from which he retired as vice president of marketing. Along the way, he earned a master’s degree and CLU and ChFC credentials.

Grossman's appreciation for the library is derived in part from his friendship with Andover’s long-time librarian, Rema Baker.

“I visited her weekly all during my college years," he recalls. “Rema had me culling books in the library for many months and I became very knowledgeable of the library.”

Linda Adams, Andover library director, notes that private support like this is vital to small public libraries, and are “always put to great use. It helps keep the collection up to date, and the doors open. It’s awesome when people from Andover who have relocated still remember the community.”

Donations to the Fund for The Andover Free Library are tax deductible and can be directed to the Allegany County Area Foundation at 6087 State Route 19N, Belmont, N.Y. 14813.

With assets of $9 million, ACAF manages several dozen scholarship and grant funds. Interested in establishing a fund to support students or your community, or in supporting an existing fund? If so, contact the foundation’s executive director, Bruce Campbell at 585-296-5616 or director@alleganycountyareafoundation.org