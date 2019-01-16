SPARTA — Livingston County Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty reports the arrest of a Sparta woman on felony charges after an investigation into welfare fraud.

On Jan. 9, Sheriff’s Investigator Gene Chichester arrested and charged Veronica R. Race, 33, with felony Welfare Fraud in the fourth degree and felony Grand Larceny in the fourth degree.

It is alleged through investigation that Race applied for and was receiving benefits from the Department of Social Services. It is further alleged that Race failed to disclose income that she was receiving from employment which resulted in her receiving over $2,000 in benefits that she was not entitled to receive.

Race was turned over to Central Booking Deputies at the Livingston County Jail for processing and pre-arraignment detention. The District Attorney’s Office was contacted in regards to bail due to the felony level charge and recommended that Race be held on $500 cash bail or $1,000 bond.

Race was later arraigned at the Livingston County Centralized Arraignment Part (LC-CAP) at the Livingston County Jail before Town of Avon Justice Jeannine Michalski. The Judge did remand Race to the custody of the Sheriff on the recommended bail of $500 cash or $1,000 bond.

The investigation was conducted in coordination between the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Social Services, and the District Attorney’s Office.

If you have information about those receiving welfare benefits illegally, you can make a tip at www.livingstoncounty.us/sheriff under the TAKE ACTION-TIP LINE or at 585.243.7100.