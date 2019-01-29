BATH | The Steuben County Legislature on Monday approved a plan to centralize arraignments within the county at the county courthouse, as well as number of jobs related to the plan.

The Centralized Arraignment Plan (CAP) is intended to meet state requirements to ensure criminal defendants have an attorney present at every court appearance, including at their initial arraignment.

The overall plan, all well as the 12-15 new hires related to it, got a yes vote from all legislators present, with the exception of Thomas Ryan, R-9.

Ryan stressed that his opposition was to the state mandate itself, not to the plan created by county law enforcement to meet the requirements.

“The Sheriff and the District Attorney have done a tremendous, hard job,” he said.

Legislator Scott Van Etten, R-13, said the plan that county officials settled on was “the least painful of options that we looked at.”

The plan includes having deputies transport defendants to the county courthouse from the cities of Corning and Hornell. County officials said that was a cheaper option than having prosecutors and public defenders available at all hours at those locations.

The plan does require hiring some staff -- though some of the hires approved Monday will also be necessary for the state’s “Raise the Age” law.

The jobs include:

-- One assistant district attorney and one paralegal assistant in the District Attorney’s Office

-- One clerical position in the Conflict Defender’s Office (office that provides counsel to defendants when there’s a conflict of interest with the Public Defender’s Office for any reason, such as co-defendants in the same crime)

-- Two assistant public defenders and one paralegal in the Public Defender’s Office

-- A probation officer and a probation officer trainee in the Probation Office

-- A senior assistant county attorney, an assistant county attorney and a clerical position in the County Attorney’s Office (Law Department)

-- Five deputy sheriff positions

Of the new deputy positions, two would be funded immediately, with two more later in 2019 and the last, if needed, to be hired in early 2020.

On the deputy hirings, Legislator Aaron Mullen, R-7, voted yes, but noted that he’s hoping not to have to add all five positions.

“We should consider how efficient we can be,” Mullen said.

Sheriff James Allard has noted that along with providing court transports, the additional deputies will be a boost to general public safety efforts.

The Legislature also approved an intermunicipal agreement between the county and the cities of Corning and Hornell to fund the court transports.

That won’t be fully complete until county officials meet with officials from both cities in the next few days.

Along with Ryan, Legislator Randy Weaver, D-1, who represents Hornell, also opposed the intermunicipal agreement.

Also approved was funding to begin work on a bridge over the Canisteo River on Route 115 in the Town of Erwin, an increase in the reimbursement paid to funeral homes when deceased persons have to be transported back to the county after autopsy, and the creation of a seven-night cabin camping package to replace the four-night package currently offered at Kanakadea Park in Hornell.

The county will commit $511,000 to the bridge project with the balance to be covered by state and/or federal funding.