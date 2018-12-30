Francis Edward McDonough passed away December 17, 2018, at the age of 74 years old.

Francis will be laid to rest next to his mother at a graveside service for family and close friends at Glenwood Cemetery in Geneva at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 4, with a celebration of life to follow at the Penn Yan Moose Lodge.

He was predeceased by parents, Lillian (Buck) and Tom; brothers, Tom and Paul; beloved uncle, Norm, and cherished friend, Cindy Garcia. He is survived by his brother Barry.

Francis was a born in Geneva July 9, 1944, and lived most of his adult life in Penn Yan. Francis was a proud Irishman, loving a good time with the company of people he cared about, especially his mother, Lillian. He enjoyed John Wayne movies, NASCAR, collecting matchbox cars, the occasional third whiskey and coke, and bottomless shrimp cocktail. His joy in causing mischief with Kirk Lyon was matched only by his hatred for squirrels and yippy dogs.

Francis loved going out for ice cream with his uncle Norm so much that he began his own tradition of taking his friends’ children out for ice cream as ‘Uncle Francis.’ Despite almost burning the place down during the Christmas Eve candlelight service, Francis enjoyed his weekly visit to the Penn Yan United Methodist Church with his friend, Lisa Conley. Francis worked at Transelco and The Arc of Yates and was a member of the Penn Yan Moose Lodge.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Ontario-Yates Hospice, 756 Pre-Emption Rd, Geneva, N.Y. 14456.