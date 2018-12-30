Walter Francis Drewno, 71, died unexpectedly December 27, 2018.

Friends are invited to call from 4 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 1 at the Weldon Funeral Home, 102 E. Main St., Penn Yan. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 2 at Saint Michaels Catholic Church, Liberty Street, Penn Yan.

He was born May 23, 1947 in Auburn to the late Walter S. and Josephine B. Drewno. He worked for Red Star Express and retired from United Parcel Service after 35 years of service. Walt was a member of the Elks Lodge, Moose Lodge, Lakeside Country Club, and American Legion.

Walt graduated from Auburn East High School in 1965 and served in the United States Army Reserves from 1967-1970. He married his loving wife Joanne in Auburn in 1969. Walt was most proud of being a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, a life-long “Raiders” fan, and a proud individual of Polish heritage. He enjoyed golfing and spending time on Keuka Lake with his family and friends.

Walt is survived by his wife of 50 years, Joanne; his children, Christopher (Kelly) Drewno of Corning, Jodi Manahan of Penn Yan, and Scott (Allison) Drewno of Washington, D.C.; his grandchildren Kailee, Joshua, Zachary, Chelsea, and Brenden; his extended grandchildren Hannah, Mitchell, Ryan (Niki), and Gracie; his sister Barbara (Daniel)

Barski and his cousin Patricia Kuzniar of Auburn; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Keuka Comfort Care, Box 107, Penn Yan, N.Y. 14527.