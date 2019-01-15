Philip Lee “Phil” Morehouse, 80, of Penn Yan died unexpectedly Saturday, January 12, 2019, at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital, in Penn Yan.

Friends are invited to calling hours from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17 at the Baird Funeral Home, 36 Water St., Dundee. A Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 18 at the Dundee Baptist Church, 20 Seneca St. Dundee with Lay Pastors Lew Ann Giles and Priscilla Andrews officiating. Burial will follow in Hillside Cemetery, Dundee.

The Celebration of His Life will continue starting at 1 p.m. Friday at the Penn Yan Moose Lodge. Everyone who knew and loved Phil is welcome. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Dundee Fire Company, or Emergency Squad, 12 Union St., Dundee, N.Y. 14837; or the Barrington Rifle Club, c/o Calvin Crosby 2021 Hobson Rd. Penn Yan, N.Y. 14527.

Phil was born Nov. 18, 1938, in Penn Yan, the only son of the late Clarence and Dorothy Bailey Morehouse. He graduated from Dundee Central School in 1957; after which he served in the U.S. Army Reserves. On June 20, 1959, in Dundee Baptist Church he married the former Mary P. Covell. Phil was the owner of Morehouse Construction, in Barrington; only semi-retiring in 2015; he was a member of Operating Engineers Local #832, a Life Member of the Barrington Rifle Club, and was a former member of the Town of Barrington Variance Board.

Phil was happiest on motorized vehicles. Whether it was digging in the dirt, mowing grass, or golf cart ride with his dog.

He looked forward to spending time on Keuka Lake, having informal safety meetings at the shop, hanging with the guys down at the club, or just playing cards. He loved tractor pulling and the annual trips to Bowling Green for the National Tractor Pulls. He enjoyed spending winters in Florida with family and friends, but his Greatest Love of All was time spent with his children and grandchildren.

He is loved and will be dearly missed by his wife of 59 years, Mary C. Morehouse at home; son Mike (Chris) Morehouse of Penn Yan; daughter Cathy M. (Sam) Marusarz of Dundee; grandson Mitch L. Morehouse of Penn Yan; three granddaughters Amanda L. Morehouse of Victor, Brooke S. (Travis) Filson of Lorraine, and Chelsey M. Marusarz of Dundee; a niece, Karla Newberry of Roswell, N.M.; nephew, Jim Sisson of Albuquerque, N.M.; several cousins; countless friends; and his Four Legged Companion “Ginger.”

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by two sisters, Linda Potter and Janet Sisson.

