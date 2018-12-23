“It’s the most wonderful time of the year.”

Recorded by Andy Williams, this 1963 Holiday classic continues to encapsulate the feeling of the Christmas season for many of us spanning every generation. Strings of lights gleaming from trees lining City streets, decorated trees with shining ornaments, beautifully decorated homes and store fronts all work in harmony to evoke a feeling of warmth, welcoming and happiness.

Beginning with Thanksgiving, the holiday season tends to bring out the best in humanity. It is a time for humility, self-reflection, remembrance and, of course, generosity and giving. We open our hearts to friends, family and neighbors. We open our wallets and share with those less fortunate. We volunteer our time to charitable causes. We lift people up. This spirit is especially reflective of our community, and is something to be proud of throughout the entire year.

Having said that, the divisive culture that has permeated our society cannot be ignored. Political differences fueled by a 24/7 news cycle, political pundits, along with multiple social media platforms, has helped create an environment that promotes the politics of personal destruction. Of course, many politicians on the State and Federal levels play right along, pitting people against each other for their own selfish gain. Demonization and personal attacks have taken place from the simple act of honest disagreement. Unfortunately, this plays out not only in legislative chambers, but all too often in our homes and places of work.

We must not let the outside noise negatively affect our lives and shouldn’t waste time and energy squabbling over things never to be agreed on. Life is too short and precious. Let us strive to heal instead of hurt. This Christmas, forget about politics and petty differences. Focus on family, friends, community and unconditional love towards all. It is up to us to set a positive example for our children and future generations.

As a new mayor, one of the things I’ve worked very hard on and am most proud of, is working to improve how people feel and creating a positive culture. It is my thought that positivity and negativity are equally contagious. With that in mind, I choose to invest in positivity. I choose to build people up rather than tear them down. What better time for we as a society to pivot and change course than Christmas?

As the song goes…

“It's the most wonderful time of the year There'll be much mistltoeing And hearts will be glowing When loved ones are near It's the most wonderful time of the year.”

Indeed, it is. Merry Christmas and God bless you all.

— John Buckley is the Mayor of the City of Hornell.