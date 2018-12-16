CANISTEO – The Wolverines and Redskins have provided some close games. Both of last season’s contests went into overtime — and it was deja vu Friday night.

With each team splitting an OT contest last year, Friday evening was the rubber match in Canisteo. After Roque Santiago hit a clutch two to force overtime, the Wolverines took matters into their own hands and held off the Redskins by the skin of their teeth to edge out the hosts by a 60-59 count.

“Santiago hit the big two to tie it up, and that forced overtime,” said B-R coach Jeff Margeson. “Our last two games with them have been into overtime, and they got us both times last year. Our kids used that, they didn’t want to lose this game.”

Both teams made a run, with the Wolverines (3-3) getting the first jump with a 16-8 run to end the first half with a 33-24 lead. In the third, it was Canisteo-Greenwood’s turn, as they countered with a 16-6 run of their own to tie the game at 39 going into the fourth.

“It was a fun basketball game to be a part of,” Margeson said. “That speaks to them though, they were down 10 coming out of halftime, and they started out on a run. That’s a team with a lot of heart, and you can tell how well-coached they are. They gave us a run for our money.”

In the end, the Wolverines picked up the one point edge to hold off the Redskins in their third straight overtime contest. Riley McDonald led Bolivar-Richburg with 13 points. Nolan Faulkner dropped four triples on his way to 12 points, while Micah Crump also had 12.

Canisteo-Greenwood saw Blake Updyke lead the way with 13 points. Santiago and Brennan Baker each had 12 points.

Both teams are back in action on their home floor Monday, as Bolivar-Richburg welcomes in Andover, and Canisteo-Greenwood hosts Bradford.

Bolivar-Richburg 17 16 6 14 7 – 60

Canisteo-Greenwood 15 8 16 14 6 – 59

BOLIVAR-RICHBURG: Landon Danaher 3 0-2 7, Micah Crump 5 1-3 12, Hudson Evingham 2 0-0 4, Nolan Faulkner 4 0-0 12, Riley Danaher 3 1-3 7, Riley McDonald 6 1-4 13, Adam Jones 2 0-0 5. Totals: 25 3-12 60.

CANISTEO-GREENWOOD: Mike Knight 1 0-0 2, Evan Amidon 5 0-0 11, Roque Santiago 3 6-6 12, Hunter McCaffery 3 1-3 8, Corey Barker 0 1-2 1, Brennan Baker 5 1-4 12, Blake Updyke 5 3-3 13. Totals: 22 12-18 59. 3-point goals: B-R 7 (Faulkner 4, Jones, L. Danaher, Crump), C-G 3 (Amidon, McCaffery, Baker).Total Fouls: B-R 20, C-G 13. Fouled out: Baker (C-G), Amidon (C-G).

Cuba-Rushford 60, Fillmore 57

CUBA – Despite a 22-point fourth quarter effort from Fillmore, the Rebels managed to escape the grasp of the unbeaten Eagles, sending them to their first loss behind a 60-57 win.

“It was tight for most of the game,” C-R coach Bryce Ryan said. “We built a lead at the end of the third, and then Fillmore started to get more aggressive. They made a run in the fourth, and the Cole kid killed us all game long. Fortunately, we were able to make a short run to regain the lead, and it took a team effort to close it out down the stretch.”

Grady McCumiskey was solid inside for the Rebels (3-2), as he continued his hot start to the season with a team-high 22 points. Andrew Clement hit all three of the team’s treys on his way to 15 points.

Fillmore (3-1) was led by Luke Cole, who recorded four of the team’s nine triples outside for a team-high 22 points. Tobias Webb followed with 13 points while Will Valentine had seven.

The Rebels are now off until the new year, as they return from the Christmas break with a Jan. 4 contest at Bolivar-Richburg. Fillmore will return to The Rock on Thursday to host Portville.

Fillmore 10 16 9 22 – 57

Cuba-Rushford 16 15 14 15 – 60

FILLMORE: Dylan Valentine 2 2-2 6, Logan Aubrey 2 0-0 6, Levi Webb 1 0-0 3, Damon DioGuardi 0 0-2 0, Tobias Webb 5 2-2 13, Luke Cole 9 0-2 22, Will Valentine 3 0-2 7. Totals: 22 4-11 57.

CUBA-RUSHFORD: DeAndre Ahrens 1 0-0 2, Ethan Brooks 1 0-2 2, Sean McNell 4 1-2 9, Ben Frank 2 1-4 5, Andrew Clement 6 0-0 15, Dan Emerson 2 1-1 5, Grady McCumiskey 10 2-5 22. Totals: 26 5-14 60. 3-point goals: Fillmore 9 (Cole 4, Aubrey 2, L. Webb, T. Webb, W. Valentine), C-R 3 (Clement). Total Fouls: Fillmore 16, C-R 14. Fouled out: None.

Genesee Valley 85, RACS 53

BELMONT – The Jaguars continue to score points in bunches, netting at least 20 in three of the four quarters in an 85-53 win in the Jungle over visiting RACS on Friday.

“Offensively, we’re moving it well. My kids played unbelievable defense to go with it,” said GV coach Lintz Bliven. “I am very proud of the boys. These kids are coming out of their shells. Evan (Windus), Cody (Schneider), those guys have really put up some great games. We played man-to-man the whole game, and they’re starting to buy into what I’ve got for them.”

Cody Schneider and Brock Ellsessor each picked up a double-double to lead the Genesee Valley (4-1) offense. Schneider led all scorers with a game-high 24 points to go with his 11 boards. Ellsessor was not far behind, picking up an 18-point, 10-board effort. Evan Windus had 18 points.

Genesee Valley will now look for a 5-1 start on the season Tuesday, hosting Belfast for an Allegany County Division I contest.

RACS 12 8 14 19 – 53

Gen. Valley 25 13 24 25 – 85

RACS: Daniel Garcia 4 2-4 10, Qumauri Thompson 1 1-2 3, Albert Tomlin 7 4-7 19, Tumashye McCullough 1 0-0 3, Shia Patton 1 0-0 2, Deonte Major 1 0-2 3, Joseph Vazquez 3 0-2 6, Josiah Hayward 1 0-0 2, Shawn Cole 2 1-6 5. Totals: 21 8-23 53.

GENESEE VALLEY: Jon Rizzo 1 0-0 2, Ian Coombes 1 2-2 4, Trevor Clark 3 0-0 7, Josh McGuire 4 0-0 8, Evan Windus 9 0-0 18, Brock Ellsessor 9 0-0 18, Cody Schneider 9 5-8 24, Zach Manning 1 1-2 4. Totals: 37 8-12 85. 3-point goals: RACS 3 (Tomlin, McCullough, Major), GV 6 (Windus 3, Clark, Schneider, Manning). Total Fouls: RACS 11, GV 13. Fouled out: Clark (GV).

Mount Morris 70, Belfast 59

MOUNT MORRIS – It was nearly even across the board in Mount Morris on Friday — except for the first quarter of play, where the host Blue Devils were able to get a quick start on visiting Belfast, outscoring them by a 22-14 count on their way to a 70-59 win over the Bulldogs.

“We dug ourselves a hole early, and to a team like Mount Morris, it usually won’t work out in our favor,” said Belfast coach Joe Hennessy. “Despite that, we battled back and had it down to four late in the game, but we just couldn’t turn that corner.”

Only four scorers found the book for Belfast (1-2) with Adam Enders leading the way with a game-high 33 points. Kevin McCumiskey knocked down three of the team’s six triples en route to 15 points, while Stephen Struckmann had eight points.

The Bulldogs will look to rebound on Tuesday at Genesee Valley for their first Allegany County Division I contest.

Belfast 14 12 17 16 – 59

Mount Morris 22 15 17 16 – 70

BELFAST: Kevin McCumiskey 5 2-3 15, Alex Enders 1 0-0 3, Adam Enders 12 7-7 33, Stephen Struckmann 3 2-6 8. Totals: 21 11-16 59.

MOUNT MORRIS: Jansel Martinez 3 0-5 6, Cam Regal 9 6-8 24, Collin Young 2 0-0 5, Dylan Cicero 9 1-2 20, Justin Martin 7 1-1 15. Totals: 30 8-16 70. 3-point goals: Belfast 6 (McCumiskey 3, Ad. Enders 2, Al. Enders), Mt. Morris 2 (Cicero, Young). Total Fouls: Belfast 17, Mt. Morris 15. Fouled out: Al. Enders (B), Cicero (MTM).

Houghton 56, Hinsdale 44

HINSDALE – All Houghton Academy needed was the first eight minutes to set the tone, as they outscored the Bobcats of Hinsdale by a 20-5 count on their way to a 56-44 road win on Friday.

Silas DeGolyer led the way for the Panthers (3-2), collecting a team-high 21 points, while Lee Murray followed with 16 points. Hinsdale (0-4) was led by Spencer Sklar, who was hot from the field with his 23 game-high points.

Houghton Academy will play host to Scio on Monday, while the Bobcats will have their crack at the Tigers in their annual Christmas Tournament right after the holiday, on Dec. 27.

Houghton 20 10 16 10 – 56

Hinsdale 5 12 12 15 – 44

HOUGHTON: Lee Murray 6 4-4 16, Ayanfe Banwo 2 2-2 6, Aziz Kangbeya 1 1-3 3, Silas DeGolyer 10 1-2 21, Tony Lin 2 0-0 4, Kevin Yao 3 0-1 6. Totals: 24 8-12 56.

HINSDALE: Spencer Sklar 10 0-0 23, Izayah Wilbur 1 0-2 2, Cam Carey 7 5-6 19. Totals: 18 5-8 44. 3-point goals: Hinsdale 3 (Sklar). Total Fouls: Houghton 13, Hinsdale 15. Fouled out: None.

Scio 72, Friendship 31

FRIENDSHIP – Cam Loucks, Carter Scholla, and Brendan Graves all cracked the double-digit plateau for Scio on Friday, as Loucks led the way with 18 points in the team’s 72-31 win over host Friendship.

Scholla and Graves followed in the scorebook with 16 and 10 points respectively for the Tigers (2-1). Caden Nickerson chipped in with eight of his own. Friendship (0-5) was led by Blake Hewitt, who recorded a team-high 12 points.

Scio will now head for Houghton Academy on Monday, while Friendship welcomes in Whitesville on Thursday.

Scio 14 25 15 16 – 72

Friendship 11 5 5 10 – 31

SCIO: Arthur Sivade 1 1-2 3, Jake D’Arcy 0 1-2 1, Petro Kattan 3 0-0 6, Brendan Graves 4 1-2 10, Carter Scholla 4 7-10 16, Seth Porter 2 2-6 6, Cam Loucks 7 4-5 18, Dalton Green 1 0-0 2, Caden Nickerson 3 1-4 8, Carl Finnemore 1 0-0 2. Totals: 25 17-33 72.

FRIENDSHIP: Kuzma Harmon 2 1-2 5, Noah Boutwell 2 1-1 6, Aaron Cummins 1 0-1 2, Blake Hewitt 5 1-3 12, Austin Musslewhite 2 1-3 6. Totals: 12 4-10 31. 3-point goals: Scio 3 (Graves, Scholla, Nickerson), Friendship 3 (Boutwell, Hewitt, Musslewhite). Total Fouls: Scio 14, Friendship 26. Fouled out: Hosley (F), Musslewhite (F).

Dansville 44, Letchworth 36

LETCHWORTH — Dansville headed off to Letchworth Friday night and came home happy with a 44-36 victory after going on a 14-1 tear in the second quarter to fuel the momentum for the win.

Coach Jeff Hopkins team started well at home with a 14-7 lead following the first eight minutes of play. That momentum was reversed when coach Dave Moodie's club got hot and held Letchworth to just one point in the second quarter with an outstanding defensive effort. Dansville also put together some offense in that quarter taking a 21-15 lead in at the half.

The Indians battled back to win the third by two making it a 35-31 game heading into the fourth. Again the Mustang defense stepped up and held Letchworth to just five points in the final minutes while managing to get enough offense to reel in a 44-36 win on the road to hit the .500 mark at 2-2 for the season.

Dansville (2-2) was led by Arrik Gerber, who scored 15 points while knocking down three 3-pointers. Drew Morrow also had a great night, scoring five points to go along with 12 rebounds. The Mustangs visit Livonia on Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m.

Prattsburgh 55, Alfred-Almond 27

PRATTSBURGH - Prattsburgh topped Alfred-Almond 55-27 Friday.

Lucia D’Arpino led the Vikings with 18 points and 16 rebounds while Emi Moore added 13 points and seven rebounds and Emma Byington contributed 11 points.

Prattsburgh improved to 4-1. A-A (2-3) visits Arkport/Canaseraga Tuesday.

VOLLEYBALL

Genesee Valley 3, Cuba-Rushford 2

BELMONT – The Jaguars managed to come out victorious with a tough five-set victory to move to 5-1 on the year behind a 25-15, 22-25, 25-22, 18-25, 15-7 win over C-R.

“We’re still growing, and we make a lot of things harder than they could be,” said GV coach Darren Bradt. “A win is always a win, but we have lots of room for improvement, which is a good sign in my opinion. They pushed us to the fifth set, and even with our struggles, we’re still putting wins away. We’ve made some growth, and we’re 5-1 because of it.”

Hunter Jones led the effort for the Jaguars (5-1), providing 15 digs, five kills and three aces. Dominic Sallazzo had 11 digs to pair with his seven kills and one ace. Setter Logan Torrey was busy up front with 25 assists, four blocks, three digs and two kills.

Cuba-Rushford (0-5) was led by Joey Frederick with 10 kills. Caden Granger added eight kills and two aces, while Caden Larabee handed out 12 assists and three kills.

Both teams will take on Bolivar-Richburg next week, with Genesee Valley getting first crack on Tuesday in the Jungle, before Cuba-Rushford hosts the Wolverines on Thursday.

Wellsville 3, Cuba-Rushford 1

WELLSVILLE - Wellsville earned its first victory of the season on Thursday night, defeating Cuba-Rushford 25-10, 23-25, 25-17, 25-16.

For Wellsville, Isaiah Scott led the team with 23 service points, five aces, seven digs, seven kills and two blocks, while Walker Waldon contributed with two aces, four digs and 10 kills. Robert Shuryn had two aces, five digs, seven assists, three kills and one block.

For Cuba-Rushford, Caden Granger earned six aces and seven kills, and Caden Larabee had four kills and 14 assists.

The Wellsville boys play their next match on Wednesday night at Arkport.