Dundee track athletes Matt Wood and Lily Hall competed Dec. 21 at the Section IV Classic held at SUNY Cortland. Both athletes experienced success in the competition.

Wood won the 1600 meter race and came in second in the 1000 meter race. Hall took second in triple jump and finished third in the long jump.

The duo competed in the Finger Lakes Invitation meet the week before also at SUNY Cortland. Wood came in second in the 3200-meter run, putting up a personal best time of 1:34.87. He also finished fourth in the 600-meter run with a time of 10:25.10.

Hall finished first in the long jump at 15-01.5 and also came in first in the triple jump with a personal best of 34-06. She competed in the 55-meter run and finished 11th with a time of 8.19.