The whitetail rut came early this year, and then ended like someone slammed the door.

From my trail cams, eyeballs and ears in the woods from stand, big bucks had all but vanished from their preferred scrape site setups so hot and torn up two weeks prior.

If I had to set a date on the 2018 rut, it was all but over by Veteran’s Day this year, 11/11/18, with the peak being Halloween.

Some years Veterans Day is the hottest time, with grunting bucks and chasing, torn up rubs and scrapes, deer-car collisions spike, and bucks seen standing all over the countryside in the middle of the day as if they had something on their minds.

But not this past season.

Of course we are speaking about the rut, or the theoretical high point of the whitetail’s breeding season.

And here we have to define the term.

The definition of the word rut has two variations, or aspects, the apparent rut and the real rut.

Old words need to be qualified to fit and define new understandings.

Back in the old days … it was all called simply the rut.

I like to call the “apparent rut” which is what we see evidenced by heavy scrape action on the trail cams, daytime big buck movement, lone does being chased, abandoned fawns, and grunting heard from the stands as the bucks work out their pecking order by fighting and chasing.

And then the apparent rut shifts gears to the real rut, or the breeding time, referred to sometimes as lockdown.

The real rut is when the big bucks are hooked up with estrous does, often forming a breeding nucleus that is comprised of a dominant buck, a bunch of does about to come into season, and a few satellite bucks hanging around the periphery of the breeding nucleus.

Sometimes this whitetail breeding nucleus moves through the woods en masse. But most times it is static, concentrated in a small dense bit of out of the way cover.

Waiting.

And we are waiting too. We are waiting on stand for the whitetails to show up. They are waiting for nightfall to move.

Of course there are outliers to this scenario.

I have a couple trail cam shots of bucks dogging does after Veterans Day. How can we say the apparent rut is over and the real rut begun if there is evidence to the contrary?

A heavy truism that often gets overlooked in discussions about the rut is that not all the whitetails in a given area (Midwest and Northeast vs. Southeast, etc.) are participating in the rut at the same time.

These animals, both bucks and does for whatever individual reason, did not sync their biological clocks with the main deer herd.

Of course those abandoned fawns that run around, looking lost for a few weeks are nonparticipants. (Though older button bucks will occasionally in fact work the overhanging branch at a scrape.)

A sizeable number of does are also nonparticipants. These holdout wallflowers have not run away from their fawns to frolic with the boys…yet. These old gals are what makes up the female portion of what we term, the second rut, which occurs a month after the main breeding peak.

Outliers, or exceptions to the rule happen a lot in nature because to be successful Mother Nature never puts all its eggs in one basket, so to speak, when procreation of the species is concerned.

When nature does, it’s doomed to fail. If there was one ill-timed cataclysm, a catastrophe, the entire age class could be wiped out.

Some fawns are born early … too early some years, and other fawns are born too late, too small to make it through a tough winter.

When we determine the peak of the apparent rut, it is difficult to measure and is prone to suffering assaults by examples of outliers, those ever-present exceptions to the rule.

When a hunting buddy from NYC texted in early October this year that he only had a five-day window to bow hunt and it had to be either early, around Halloween or late, the last week of archery before gun season (week after Veterans Day), I am glad I told him it was going to be an early rut.

We had some great hunts, but the monsoon rains came day after day, seeming to depress the apparent rut and making it unusually miserable to not only get around in the woods with 4x4s literally bogged down, but not as enjoyable as usual when on stand during our normally beautiful bow season.

