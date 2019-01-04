HORNELL — The Red Raiders had several first place finishes on in the pool, but the Dansville Mustangs dominated the rest of the meet, earning a 105-72 win over Hornell at the Intermediate School on Thursday evening in a Livingston County swimming clash.

Nick Oyer had a great night for Hornell, finishing first in the 50 freestyle with a time of 25.67 and the 100 freestyle with a time of 59.36. He was also a member of the winning 200 medley relay team. Matt Oyer was also a member of the winning relay team, and added his own win in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:04.01. Colin Ponticello also picked up a win for the Red Raiders, finishing first in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:04.77.

Dansville had several personal bests in this meet and came home with individual wins out of Greg Young in the IM, Devon Curtis in Diving, and Aidan Kreiley in the 100 Fly and the 100 Breaststroke.



Swimmer of the meet goes to Timmy O'Toole, who dropped a staggering seven econds for a personal best time and first place victory with a time of 5:35 in the 500.

Hornell (1-5) now hosts Avon on Tuesday evening at 5 p.m.

York 53, Haverling 47

YORK — York topped Haverling 53-47 Thursday in a Livingston County Athletic Association boys swimming matchup.

Patrick Koehler was a double individual winner for the Rams in the 200 individual medley (2:23.04) and the 100 yard butterfly (1:04.00).

Koehler was also part of Haverling’s winning 400 free relay that also included Wyatt Hammond, Derrick Cornish and Seth Walden.

Dathan Corbett also earned an individual win for the Rams in the 100 breaststroke (1:08.99).

Brett Lubberts won two individual events for York.

WRESTLING

Warsaw 69, Alfred-Almond 18

ALMOND — Warsaw dominated the mat Thursday evening with a 69-18 win over host Alfred-Almond in Almond.

Caleb Dailey and Ben Lloyd picked up the lone wins for the Eagles Thursday evening, both earning pins.

Zach Ledbetter also picked up a win via forfeit.

99. Jackson Conway (W) by for. 106. Muskan Monger (W) by pin over Shane Davidson Jr. 113. Connor Purdy (W) by for. 120. Zach Ledbetter (AA) by for. 126. Kent Crater (W) by pin over Carson Hann. 132. Ben Lloyd (AA) by pin over Kyl Romero. 138. Nathan Murphy (W) by pin over Colton Cook. 145. Caleb Dailey (AA) by pin Aaron Miller. 152. Santosh Monger (W) by pin over Owen Washburn. 160. Jordan Wilson (W) by pin over Morgan Davidson. 170. Sam Wolf (W) by for. 182. Ethan Woodward (W) by pin over Dan Scheesley. 195. Nate Degroff (W). 220. Ethan Daugherty (W) via for. 285. Dakota Scott (W) by 6-2 dec. over Ray Scheesley.