HORSEHEADS - Horseheads used a strong second quarter to get past Corning Tuesday 56-30 in a Southern Tier Athletic Conference girls basketball matchup.

"I thought we came out with more enthusiasm than we have in the past couple games," Horseheads head coach Andy Scott said. "I thought the intensity and team speed was better. I was pretty pleased top to bottom with the game."

The Blue Raiders jumped out to a 14-6 lead after eight minutes on eight points from Jillian Casey and three points from Tess Cites and Carly Scott.

The Hawks started the second quarter strong, with a quick 4-0 run to pull them to within 14-10.

Horseheads proceeded to go on a 20-5 run the next four minutes to take a 34-15 lead in to halftime. Casey and Avery Snyder netted triples in the frame and Brooke Thompson netted three-straight 3-pointers in the quarter.

"That was a huge lift for us," said Scott of Thompson. "I got on her a little bit in the first quarter for not boxing out, but she came back in the second quarter and responded."

The Blue Raiders kept the pressure on in the second half, outscoring the Hawks 22-15 to pick up the victory.

Casey led Horseheads with 16 points and Snyder contributed 11 points.

Kenna Newman had eight points to lead Corning, Gabrielle Stalter had five points and Sydney Wood and Lauren Beall each posted four points.