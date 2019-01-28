CORNING - The Corning boys bowling team and the Union-Endicott girls bowling team picked up 4-0 victories Monday in a Southern Tier Athletic Conference bowling matchup.

In the boys game, the Hawks shot a 3,033 as a team and were led by Derik Lisi’s 706 series (238, 245, 223) and Alex Chang’s 637 series (214, 201, 222).

“The boys continued where they left off a week ago,” Corning head coach Eric Kizis said. “Derik and Alex threw the ball very well tonight. It was great to see the confidence Derik had tonight. As a whole, we need to not leave so many pins on the deck.”

Mark Schneider rolled a 627 series for Union-Endicott.

In the girls game, Ashley Cicciarelli posted a 681 series included a 289 game for the Tigers. Marissa Shard added a 625 series an Alexis Shay rolled a 608 series.

Paige Gethin led Corning with a 594 series (212, 177, 205).

“Paige had a great night, it was nice to see her turn the corner,” said Kizis. The girls team just struggled to get in rhythm tonight.”

Elmira 5, Owego 0; Elmira 5, Owego 0

ELMIRA - Elmira swept Owego Monday at Dixie Lanes in a STAC bowling contest.

For the boys, Nolan Storch shot a 670 including games of 245 and 237, Wilson Hansen rolled a 630 with scores of 216 and 224 and Conner Malloy and Logan Shadduck added games of 204 and 232, respectively.

Tyler Taft shot a 502 for Owego.

In girls action, Kayla Avery posted game of 235 and 223 for a 637 series. Alexus Hutchings recorded a 597 series and Sarah Ravert added a 562 series.

Non-league boys basketball

Hammondsport 65, Whitesville 38

HAMMONDSPORT — Hammondsport shot 40 free throws and hit 23 of them in a 65-38 win over Whitesville in non-league action Monday night.

Parker Watson paced the Lakers with 16 points, while Michael Beam and Byron Stevens added 10 apiece.

Whitesville (0-14) was led by Jesse Pensyl’s double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds, as well as Chris Gullett’s game-high 20 points. The Blue Jays host Hinsdale Wednesday.

Hammondsport (6-10) hosts Bradford Wednesday.

Corning Community College 73, Jefferson Community College 63

JEFFERSON - Corning Community College traveled to Jefferson Community College and came away with a 73-63 victory Sunday.

“Today was a tough road trip, as the second game of a back-to-back,” Corning head coach Issac Bushey said. “They were well rested and tested us throughout. Sam Kelly really turned the tide with 3 or 4 big energy plays in the second half that allowed us to open up some breathing room.”

The Red Barons had five players reach double digits in scoring, led by Christian Simmons with 16 points. Jon Ward had 14 points, Tamar Jackson posted 13 points, Ja’shaun Smith contributed 12 points and Elijah Ramadhan added 11 points and 13 rebounds.

Corning improves to 11-5 with the win and 5-0 in conference play.

The Red Barons are currently on a six-game winning streak and will travel to Cayuga Community College Wednesday at 7 p.m.

York 73, Prattsburgh 62

PRATTSBURGH - York used a strong first half to top Prattsburgh 73-62 Saturday in a boys basketball contest.

Riley Stella had 10 points for York in the first half as it took a 39-27 lead at the break.

York kept the pressure on in the second half to maintain the victory.

Stella led York with 18 points while Josh Davis and David Cuozzo posted 14 points.

Mason Putnam scored 39 points for Prattsburgh and was 15-16 from the free-throw line.

The Vikings will travel to CG Finney today for their next game.

Addison 67, Williamson 19

WILLIAMSON - Addison topped Williamson 67-19 Monday in a non-league girls basketball contest.

"Tonight was a great team win," Knights head coach Corey Driskell said. "It was great to see everyone contribute to the scoring."

Binonca Conklin led Addison with 15 points.

All 11 girls who played for Addison Monday scored.

The Knights improve to 9-6 with the win.

Campbell-Savona 64, Naples 47

CAMPBELL - Campbell-Savona topped Naples 64-47 on its senior night Monday.

"It was senior night and our seniors stepped up, it was a nice win for them," Campbell-Savona head coach Mike Mouzon said.

Hailey Soporowski led the Panthers with 16 points, Meg Bryan added 15 points and Kalyska Payne added 13 points.

Amanda Coons had 36 points for Naples.

Campbell-Savona will next play Wednesday at Boliver Richburg

Prattsburgh 47, Hinsdale 32

PRATTSBURGH - Prattsburgh got past Hinsdale Saturday 47-32 in its senior night game in a non-league girls basketball contest.

"It was great to see the girls bounce back after a tough loss, I'd like to think we're back on track," Prattsburgh head coach Jeff Gilbert said.



Senior Emma Byington had 10 points, eight rebounds and six steals for the Vikings.



“She had a monster game on both ends of the floor, she did everything," said Gilbert.



Lucia D’Arpino led Prattsburgh in scoring with 13 points and added 14 rebounds. Emi Moore and Morgan Edwards both chipped in seven points.

INDOOR TRACK

ROCHESTER - Corning posted some good times at the Trent Jackson/Cedric Walker Invitational at RIT Saturday.

Torrey Jacobson-Evans took fourth in the boys 3,200 meter while JT Ryan was sixth.

Angelea Collins was sixth in the race walk and Abby Perry was seventh.

Faithe Ketchum finished fourth in the 1,600 meter run and Alicia Lawson took 11th.

Grace Scouten, Charlette Nevins, Claire Mason and Brynne Ketchum finished fourth in the 4,000 DMR.



Elmira – The Notre Dame Track Team ran at the Trent Jackson Cedric Walker Invitational at RIT on Saturday.



Alyssa Walker and Piper Young led the Crusaders with 2nd and 8th place finishes in the 1000m.Alyssa finished with a time of 3:08.6, while Piper completed the 5 lap event in 3:18.25.



“This was a very strong event for us,” said coach Brett Shelton.



Alexandra Cowley finished the 3000m with a personal best of 11:50.42, good enough for 15th place.



“Overall, I’m really pleased with the effort of the team,” said coach Shelton. “The athletes had the opportunity to run against different competition at a different venue, with teams from four different sections competing. It was a great learning experience for all of our runners,” added coach Shelton.



The team has several weekends off before the sectional meet at Ithaca College on February 15th.