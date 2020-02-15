DUNDEE — Guitar duo Loren Barrigar and Mark Mazengarb return to Dundee Feb. 22 for the seventh annual Winter Concert to benefit the Dundee Food Pantry, and they are bringing a couple of special guests along to expand on their repertoire.

Katie Martucci, a Brooklyn singer, guitarist, and bandleader, will join the international duo at Starkey’s Lookout next Friday for the annual gathering. Barrigar’s son, LJ, will also appear in a supporting role, according to concert organizer Bob Sisbarro.

After booking this concert date, Barrigar sustained a serious injury to his left arm last October, and he’s undergoing an extended recovery. He explains that a chain saw kicked back and injured his wrist and hand, damaging the soft tissue, nerves, and tendons that connect his musical spirit to his guitar.

But he and Mazengarb are determined to give the Dundee crowd a performance to remember. Martucci and the younger Barrigar guitarist will help accomplish that.

Loren and Mark performed in the third winter concert in 2016, held at the Dundee Baptist Church. This year’s concert, like last year’s blues concert, will be held at Starkey’s Landing on Route 14 near Glenora.

A pre-concert social gathering will begin at 6:30 p.m. with local wine, beer and finger foods available. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m.

The men share a unique musical chemistry. Their varied repertoire of original and arranged music consists of stunning guitar duets and beautiful vocal harmonies. The pair — one from Central New York and one from New Zealand — embodies the best thing about music — that it brings people together.

Influenced by jazz, bluegrass, western and popular music, their guitar style is largely built upon the thumb-picking techniques pioneered by guitar greats Merle Travis, Chet Atkins, and Jerry Reed.

The duo’s live performances feature their technical grasp of the guitar, and their outstanding musicality and ability to be spontaneously creative. The interaction between the two musicians is as much a feature of their shows as is their world-class guitar playing.

“It’s fun to improvise, but we like to pay attention to the melody and make the music sweet,” says Barrigar, who studied with Jimmy Atkins (Chet’s brother), which led to a touring career with his family band from Nashville to Las Vegas.

Mark Mazengarb, a native of New Zealand, began his formal musical training in Wellington, New Zealand, where he completed his Bachelor of Music Degree through the Conservatorium of Music, majoring in classical guitar (performance). In his final year he discovered the world of Bluegrass and the music of guitar greats Chet Atkins, Merle Travis, and Jerry Reed during an exchange to the University of North Carolina. He became hooked on finger-style guitar playing, and has also become a highly accomplished jazz, folk, and bluegrass musician.

Martucci has toured the United States with her trio, The Ladles, founded the Tucci Swing Orchestra, released several solo recordings, and scored the National Geographic film ‘Glen Canyon Rediscovered.’ She teaches voice and songwriting at SUNY New Paltz, and leads several ensembles at the Jalopy School of Music in Brooklyn.

The Dundee concert is sponsored by 40 area businesses and organizations so all proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Dundee Food Pantry.

