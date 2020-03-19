Concert venues and arenas are closed for the foreseeable future, but musical acts and artists are still keeping their fans entertained with upcoming live stream concerts. From classical to electronic, every genre will be represented in the coming days. Here is a list of upcoming live stream shows.

March 20

Electronic

Ultra Virtual Audio Festival: Major Lazer, Afrojack, Armin van Buuren, Martin Garrix, Above & Beyond, and more, 5 p.m. EST.

Find it: https://bit.ly/39ZyRpL

Folk

Gaelynn Lea, 7 p.m. EST.

Find it: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w7144fS76YY&feature=youtu.be

The Honey Baders, noon EST.

Find it: https://www.facebook.com/honeybadgerfolk/videos/

Hip Hop

Fat Tony, 9 p.m. EST.

Find it: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kB1BSX2XxBI&feature=youtu.be

Classical

Metropolitan Opera: Donizetti's "La Fille du Régiment," 7:30 p.m. EST.

Find it: https://www.metopera.org/

Beethoven Evening with German National Youth Orchestra, 2 p.m. EST.

Find it:https://www.digitalconcerthall.com/en/concert/52557

Jacksonville Symphony performs Give My Regards to Broadway, 8 p.m. EST.

Find it: https://www.jaxsymphony.org/live/

Vienna State Opera: "Tosca," 1 and 3 p.m. EST.

Find it: https://bit.ly/2IYc2GW

Jeremy Denk: Bach in the Greene Space, 7 p.m. EST.

Find it: https://thegreenespace.org/event/wqxr-presents-a-bach-celebration/

Third Coast Percussion, 8:30 p.m. EST.

Find it: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DU5q20IrgEQ&feature=youtu.be

Rock

Psychostick, 5 p.m. EST.

Find it: https://www.facebook.com/Psychostick/

Ben Gibbard: Live from Home, 7 p.m. EST.

Find it: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ei9xuVkbQuU

Ron Gallo + Chickpee, 8 p.m. EST.

Find it: https://www.instagram.com/reallyniceinsta/

Mal Blum, 7:30 p.m. EST.

Find it: https://www.crowdcast.io/e/mals-big-night-in

March 21

Classical

Metropolitan Opera: Donizetti's "Lucia di Lammermoor," 7:30 p.m. EST.

Find it: https://www.metopera.org/

Tchaikovsky's "Swan Lake," 1:30 p.m. EST.

Find it: https://www.staatsoper.de/en/tv.html?no_cache=1#c16976

Vienna State Opera: "La cenerentola," 1 and 3 p.m. EST.

Find it: https://bit.ly/2vzyd3n

Rock

Low Cut Connie, 6 p.m. EST.

Find it: https://www.facebook.com/lowcutconnie

March 22

Classical

Vienna State Opera: "Siegfried," 1 and 3 p.m. EST.

Find it: https://bit.ly/2vzyd3n

March 23

Classical

Vienna State Opera: "Tosca," 1 and 3 p.m. EST.

Find it: https://bit.ly/2vzyd3n

Rock

Low Cut Connie, 6 p.m. EST.

Find it: https://www.facebook.com/lowcutconnie

March 24

Vienna State Opera: "L'elisir d'amore," 1 and 3 p.m. EST.

Find it: https://bit.ly/2vzyd3n

March 25

Vienna State Opera: "La cenerentola," 1 and 3 p.m. EST.

Find it: https://bit.ly/2vzyd3n

Opéra de Paris: "Manon," 2:30 p.m. EST.

Find it: https://www.medici.tv/en/

Folk

The Honey Baders, 7:45 p.m. EST.

Find it: https://www.facebook.com/honeybadgerfolk/videos/