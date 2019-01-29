BATH | Steuben County Sheriff’s Deputy Joshua Day was named the New York State Sheriffs’ Association Deputy of the Year last week for his actions during an incident in July 2018.

Despite Day’s valiant attempts to save him, New York State Trooper Nicholas Clark was killed in the exchange of fire with an armed man barricaded inside a residence on Welch Road in the Town of Erwin.

The county Legislature on Monday honored Day for his “exceptional valor and heroism, above and beyond the normal call of duty.”

He was recognized with a proclamation by Legislature Chairman Joe Hauryski.

According to a report by county Sheriff Jim Allard, Day was among the first on scene after an early morning report July 2 of an armed man barricaded at 10041 Welch Road.

Positioning himself the rear of the residence, Day observed the barricaded subject leaving the house with what appeared to be a shotgun.

When Day ordered the unidentified subject to show his hands, the subject immediately retreated into the residence and began firing the long gun through the rear door window directly at Day.

Day returned suppressive fire, moved to cover and was joined at the site by Clark.

As the two men maneuvered closer to the house, Clark was shot by the suspect.

Day again returned fire, pulled Clark to safe cover and began emergency medical care while calling for assistance.

Allard said Day remained at his post until he was relieved by the state police and county tactical team.

He was assisted at the position by Trooper William Sliwy and Deputy Jordan Walrath.

Clark later died of his wounds, while the suspect was found dead of self-inflicted wounds in the residence.

“Josh Day's actions, while under fire, moving Trooper Clark to safety, and maintaining tactical awareness, exhibit bravery, coolness under fire and extreme valorous conduct,” Allard said in his report. “I believe his actions may very well have stopped the suspect from flanking the front perimeter and taking up a covered wooded position. It is my strong belief his actions saved other lives.”

Day is the second county deputy to be honored by the state association, Allard said.

County Inv. Don Lewis received the Deputy of the Year award in 2009 for his actions in shielding a woman from gunfire during a mental health arrest in the Town of Woodhull.