ALBANY - The Assembly Minority Task Force on Critical Infrastructure and Transportation released its report Monday - New York’s Infrastructure, a Report on Fortifying Our Roads, Bridges and Water Systems.

Last fall, members of the Assembly Minority Conference hosted a series of eight regional forums to discuss a wide range of topics impacting the state’s transportation and infrastructure.

Stakeholders with firsthand experience in the infrastructure, transportation and construction industries discussed ways to improve short- and long-term solutions to the state’s underfunded, crumbling infrastructure systems.

“This report is the culmination of numerous hours of traveling, testimony, gathering research and analysis. It was a tremendous lift, but our picture of the state’s infrastructure woes is comprehensive and substantial,” said Assemblyman Phil Palmesano, R-Corning, task force co-chairman. “I am proud to have been a part of this important effort.”

Palmesano said what was learned strongly reinforces the undeniable reality that New York’s statewide and local transportation infrastructure faces critical deficiencies that demand our attention and action.

“It will require continued cooperation on targeted legislation, strategic planning and, especially, investment,” Palmesano said. “This is especially true when it comes to the need for the state to strengthen and increase its funding commitment to important programs like the CHIPS program for the improvement and ongoing maintenance of local roads, bridges and culverts, as well as investments for local water and sewer infrastructure. This network of local infrastructure is significant and vital, and these systems are in crisis."



The Assembly Minority Conference will introduce a comprehensive package of bills to improve funding for the state’s roads, bridges and water and sewer systems. Among some of the conference proposals generated from the task force are:



• Ensure funding parity between the upcoming NYSDOT and MTA Five-Year Capital Programs

• Increase CHIPS base aid by $100 million/year for five years and tie to CPI to account for inflation and increasing material costs

• Enact legislation mandating that all funding for the DHBTF is to be used only for capital infrastructure, not for state operations or debt service payments

• Expand support for the Clean Water Investment Act (CWIA) to ensure long-term commitment to water, sewer infrastructure

• Establish a companion for the existing CHIPS program, offering financial assistance to local governments for drinking, storm and sewer water infrastructure, called the Water Infrastructure Investment Program (WIIPS)

• Continue, strengthen and improve PAVE-NY, EWR and BRIDGE NY in NYSDOT 2020-2024 Capital Program to help municipalities plan for improvements

• Establish a CHIPS-like formula for culverts based on the length of culverts within the municipality

• Require NYSDOT release a report each year detailing the condition of state-owned roads and bridges

• Direct NYSDOT to develop a 20-30-year long-term transportation plan

• Require NYSDOT to submit its capital plan for approval



“New York State is on the cusp of an infrastructure crisis; too many roads, bridges and sewers are in disrepair and the long-term investments needed to return them to form simply aren’t there. As I’ve said before: without safe and efficient ways to transport goods and resources, our economy will crumble, literally, from the ground up. Every infrastructure dollar matters,” said Assembly Minority Leader Brian Kolb, R-Canandaigua. “Through the tremendous efforts of this task force, our conference has a report with real, actionable solutions. I look forward to advocating for these proposals and solutions during the upcoming budget process and through the 2019 Legislative Session.”

