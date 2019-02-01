CORNING - Federal and state legislators spoke to a crowd of local officials and business owners Thursday about current legislative issues at a special roundtable at the Radisson Hotel Corning.

U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning, State Assemblyman Phil Palmesano, R-Corning, and Sara Lattia, a spokesman of State Senator Tom O'Mara, R-Big Flats, spoke about several federal and state issues and answered questions from the crowd.

“The state government may be in a more interesting place than Washington is at this time,” Reed said. “I couldn’t ever imagine I would ever say that with a straight face, but now I guess I can.”

Reed spoke about several things including immigration issues, the proposed installation of a border wall, the government shutdown, and work underway to reducing healthcare costs -- just to name a few.

Palmesano said things have been different in Albany without a question.

“There is definitely a change in attitude, ideology and policy,” Palmesano said. “Gov. (Andrew Cuomo) has put out an aggressive agenda. I don’t think it is the right agenda for our state and specifically for the Southern Tier.”

Proposals in the budget Palmesano does not agree with include legalizing marijuana, cuts to AIM funding to state, villages and towns, removing winter recovery funding for municipalities, and several other items of Cuomo’s proposed budget agenda.

Reed said in Washington, much like Albany, there has been a switch in government, but there is still opportunities to get things done.

“I will never give up hope in the legislative process for the economic engine across America,” Reed told the crowd. “Your voice weighs heavily as we come up with policy decisions in Washington and Albany.

Reed said he, Palmesano and O’Mara speak constantly trying to do the best they can for the Southern Tier.